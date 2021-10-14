Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
comunicato stampa

Global Energy Prize holds award ceremony for its laureates from Greece, Italy, Russia and USA

14 ottobre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSCOW, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association's gala ceremony took place in Moscow at the Russian Energy Week forum.

Owing to Covid restrictions, the gala prize award ceremony for 2020 was postponed until 2021.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak presented the prizes to the 2020 and 2021 Global Energy Prize laureates. The ceremony was chaired by the President of the Global Energy Association, Sergey Brilev.

Here are the names of the 2021 laureates.

Zinfer Ismagilov (Russia) was a laureate in the "Conventional Energy" nomination for his contribution to the chemistry of carbon materials, heterogeneous catalysis, and climate action.

Suleyman Allakhverdiev (Russia) was a laureate in the "Non-conventional energy" nomination for his outstanding contribution to the development of alternative energy, scientific achievements in the design of artificial photosynthesis systems, a cycle of scientific works in the field of bioenergy and hydrogen energy.

Yi Cui (USA) was a laureate in the "New ways of energy application" nomination for his exceptional contributions in nanomaterials design, synthesis and characterisation for energy and the environment, particularly for transformational innovations in battery science.

Here are the names of the 2020 laureates.

Carlo Rubbia (Italy) was a laureate in the "Conventional Energy" nomination for the promotion of sustainability of energy use in the field of nuclear waste and natural gas pyrolysis.

Peidong Yang (USA) was a laureate in the "Non-Conventional Energy" nomination for pioneering invention of nanoparticle-based solar cell and artificial photosynthesis.

Nikolaos Hatziargyriou (Greece) was a laureate in the "New Ways of Energy Application" nomination for his contribution to the stability of power grid systems by pioneering smart and microgrid systems by using artificial intelligence.

"In today's world, energy is one of the foundations of socio-economic development," Alexander Novak said in his address during the ceremony. "And that is why scientific discoveries in this field affect the future path to be taken in the development of out entire civilisation. It is in this regard that the Global Energy Prize is becoming a landmark event which reflects not just the future of the fuel and energy complex, but humankind as a whole."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660017/Global_Energy_Prize.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza Russian Energy Week forum place in Moscow Mosca Stati Uniti d'America
