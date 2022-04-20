Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Aprile 2022
Global Esports Federation announces South American Esports Championships in Asunción, Paraguay

20 aprile 2022 | 05.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022.

 

"We are making exciting headway as we continue to bring our global events portfolio to different continents of the world. The South American Esports Championships supports the Global Esports Federation's mission and cements our commitment to fostering great collaborations across our #worldconnected community to elevate esports on the sport and entertainment world stage," said Chris Chan, President of the GEF.

As a lead-up to the major esports event, the GEF will feature the GEFestival – a dynamic celebration of esports culture and community esports activation – at the South American Youth Games at Rosario, Argentina from April 28 – May 8, 2022.

"The South American Esports Championships is the first esports event of a global scale to be held in South America. Alongside the 2022 South American Games, these events amplify Paraguay's aspiration to more major international events," said Camilo Pérez López Moreira, President of the Organización Deportiva Suramericana (ODESUR). "The partnership with the Global Esports Federation is taking shape, putting together the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to tap into the limitless potential of esports in the region."

The staging of the South American Esports Championship and the GEFestival at the South American Youth Games are tangible results of the strategic partnership between the GEF and ODESUR announced in June 2020; supported by the PanAm Esports Development Federation, established by the GEF in 2021.

"Esports is gaining a strong footing in South America. The inaugural South American Esports Championships will boost the growth of esports in the region through world-class activation led by the Global Esports Federation," said Mario Cilenti, President of the PanAm Esports Development Federation. "The GEFestival at the upcoming South American Youth Games, meanwhile, offers our esports community here the first glimpse into the world of the GEF and its many global events that promote inclusion for all in esports."

For media inquiries, please contact media@globalesports.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742967/GEF_Wordmark_FC2_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800387/The_Global_Esports_Federation_set_stage_first_ever_South_American_Esports.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800388/In_lead_up_South_American_Esports_Championships_GEF_feature_GEFestival.jpg

