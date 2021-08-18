Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 23:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:01 Incendi Sicilia, allerta rossa in 5 province

22:39 Rave party Viterbo, sindaco Valentano sente Lamorgese

22:28 Afghanistan, Draghi sente Johnson: iniziative per stabilità

21:27 T-Mobile, attacco hacker in Usa: rubati dati di 40 milioni di persone

21:12 Covid oggi Liguria, 161 contagi: bollettino 18 agosto

21:10 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Vaccini tossici? Fake news terrificante"

20:48 Green pass, Salvini: "Imbecille far mangiare in piedi i poliziotti"

20:30 Vaccino Covid, in Usa terza dose dal 20 settembre

20:02 Locatelli alla Juve per 25 milioni più bonus, è ufficiale

19:35 Locatelli alla Juve per 25 milioni più bonus, è ufficiale

19:12 Napoli, Bassolino: "Città scassata, io so fare il sindaco"

18:58 Afghanistan, Ghani negli Emirati Arabi: "Stasera parlo alla nazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin

17 agosto 2021 | 19.36
LETTURA: 3 minuti

In celebration of the successful SHEIN X program, the SHEIN X 100K Challenge will give participating emerging designers a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 along with a chance to be featured in SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtually streamed fashion showcase

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will be hosting the first-ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge series this summer. The 4 episode series will feature a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons andLaurel Pantin. The Be Bold, Be You challenge will kick-off with 30 emerging designers, who will compete for a chance to make it to the final top 5.

The 5 finalists will earn the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once in a lifetime chance to be mentored by the judges (1-on-1) during the final challenge: Be You!. The winning designer will be announced on the series' last episode: Sunday, September 12th, and will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

These SHEIN X designer creations will be showcased during SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtual fashion show and streamed to millions of viewers globally. The SHEIN X 100K Challenge series begins on Sunday, August 22nd, via SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SHEIN launched the SHEIN X designer incubator program in January 2021. The ongoing program aims to provide emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their brands to new heights. The online series program is one of many large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021, and aims to bring people together in celebration of fashion.

Download the SHEIN app on iPhone or Android at the Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more details.

Episode Air DatesSunday, August 22, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)Sunday, August 29, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)Sunday, September 5, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)Sunday, September 12, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

About SHEIN X:

SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specifically developed to offset recurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talents to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.

The platform will amplify the designer's product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).

Click HERE to sign up for SHEIN X

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594027/1xvUowsVFiFdfUNOIeDvlUcNkP4_QsJCl__hCsp8rP4vZOTz028dQoU7RR6B9svrkuqsy6Pkmqv187JB_ID_31ce9747df2f.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590321/Shein_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero fashion showcase x program successful SHEIN designers a chance
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, fuoco dei Talebani sui manifestanti: 2 morti a Jalalabad
News to go
Cannabis, uso frequente e rischio cardiovascolare: lo studio
News to go
Incendi, quinta vittima in Calabria
News to go
Afghanistan, Draghi: "Nostri caduti sono eroi"
News to go
Caldo torrido a Roma, ghiaccioli e frutta per gli animali del Bioparco
News to go
Pil, per Italia e Spagna stime di crescita ai massimi da anni '70
News to go
Covid Italia, 5.273 nuovi contagi e 54 morti
News to go
Pompei, scoperta tomba con resti umani mummificati
News to go
Industria, 87 i tavoli di crisi aperti al Mise
News to go
Al Pascale di Napoli 7 interventi in una sola seduta, urologia da record
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio scuola, sanzioni per docenti e personale Ata sprovvisti
News to go
Afghanistan, Europa preoccupata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza