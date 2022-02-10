Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:13
comunicato stampa

GLOBAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM, PROXIMIE, ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR APPOINTMENTS, BUILDING ON ITS STRONG START TO 2022

10 febbraio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

General Manager for the Americas - Charles H. Wilhelm, and Chief Growth Officer - Dave Herrmann, appointed

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, the global health technology platform digitizing operating rooms (OR) around the world, announces the appointments of a General Manager for the Americas, and a Chief Growth Officer - as it continues its rapid growth and impressive start to 2022.

 

 

Charlie H. Wilhelm joins as General Manager for the Americas, bringing vast industry experience and expertise. Most recently, Charlie was the President and Chief Operating Officer of KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America - where he approached $1 billion of business and closed a record year in 2021. He is skilled at developing corporate strategies to successfully promote profitability, business growth and increased market share. Charlie will drive the Americas business for Proximie, where he is responsible for all commercial and service delivery activity.

Dave Herrmann joins as Chief Growth Officer and will play a central role in driving the Company's growth opportunities with new products, services, and verticals. Previously, Dave was the Global Head of Digital Solutions for Johnson & Johnson Medtech, as well as CEO of SaaS company C-SATS. He was also a member of the founding leadership team at Verb Surgical, before the company was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in early 2020. Dave brings over 20 years of business leadership in healthcare.

The appointments follow Proximie's high-profile partnership with Teledoc Health in October 2021, and Vodafone Business, announced in January 2022, aimed at increasing access to surgical healthcare and training.

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Charlie and Dave to Proximie's leadership team. They will be key to continuing our momentum and accelerated growth over the next 12 months. It's testament to our strategy that we're continuing to attract such deeply talented and experienced individuals, and they have joined at a particularly exciting time for Proximie.

"The proven track-records of Charlie and Dave bring a material value add to Proximie and will help us achieve our mission to create a future of truly connected surgical care. Charlie will be vital to our growth in the Americas, where we already have a considerable presence. Dave will play a key role in leading our partnership strategy and supporting our overall platform growth. They are the perfect additions at the perfect time."

Charlie H. Wilhelm, General Manager for the Americas at Proximie, commented:

"I am thrilled to join Proximie as General Manager for the Americas. Nadine's vision of being in every OR in the world and positively impacting patient care strongly resonates. I am excited to contribute to the team and grow Proximie to achieve this bold vision with our customers."

Dave Herrmann, Chief Growth Officer at Proximie, commented:

"I'm excited about the tremendous growth potential for Proximie. We have an exciting product with our market-leading solution and I see a huge opportunity to build upon this to truly digitize the surgical environment, to bring new tools and technologies to clinical teams and improve patient care."

About Proximie

www.proximie.com@ProximieAR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743556/Proximie_Charlie_Wilhelm.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743557/Proximie_Dave_Herrmann.jpg

 

 

in Evidenza