Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Covid India, superati i 411mila morti: quasi 31 milioni i contagi

09:57 Crollo termico e temporali sull'Italia, ecco cosa ci aspetta e quando

09:52 Green pass, Costa: "No all'obbligo per bar e ristoranti"

09:46 Ddl Zan, secondo round in Senato: Lega chiede altro tempo

09:34 Euro 2020, Spinazzola: "Presa per mano Italia intera"

09:24 Zona gialla, regole e criteri: per Costa "giusto rivedere parametri"

09:15 Green pass, Sileri: "Facciamo subito come Macron"

09:11 Covid, Le Foche: "Contagi saliranno, con vaccini quarta ondata evitabile"

09:05 Ddl Zan, Sibilia: "M5S unito e compatto a favore"

08:59 Covid, Sydney in lockdown almeno fino al 30 luglio

08:13 Euro 2020, prefetto: "Sfilata Italia sul bus non era autorizzata"

08:00 Green pass per locali, treni, cinema: stretta anche in Italia?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Global Launch of Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town held in Shanghai

14 luglio 2021 | 09.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- July 13th, the global launch of Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town was successfully held in Shanghai. Hosted by the Nanjing Investment Promotion Bureau, Nanjing Lishui District People's government, Nanjing Commerce Bureau and Foreign Affairs Office of Nanjing Municipal Government, the event "Nanjing Europe Enterprises Cooperation Global (Shanghai) Promotion Conference" is a platform to enrich dialogue and deepen cooperation with the presence of over 200 representatives from European and Chinese institutions and companies and many participants online.

The Deputy Mayor of Nanjing Lin Tao expressed strong hopes for cooperation between Nanjing and European enterprises, mentioned that Nanjing has provided a good policy in promoting an innovative ecosystem and attracting international talents. He said, "as an important hub of the one belt and one road intersection, an important central city in eastern China and a mega-city in the Yangtze River Delta, Nanjing is a city of culture, green and ecological, with great science and education resources." In 2020, Nanjing achieved a regional GDP of 1481.7 billion yuan with increase rate of 4.6%."

Alessandra Palumbo, Commercial Consul of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai, recalled the sistership between Nanjing and Florence and considers Jiangsu as an important business partner for Italian companies. Talking about the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and China in 2020, she believes that the Year of Culture and Tourism Italy-China in 2022 can be another positive opportunity to enhance the exchanges between the two sides.

The Nanjing European Enterprises Innovation Town, taking up 427.85 hectares is located in Honglan Street of Lishui District. Being established as a Sino-European intelligent manufacturing and R&D center, the Town aims to serve and foster European and Chinese companies in healthcare, pharmaceutical medical and biological industries, also electronic components manufacturing and information and high-end intelligent manufacturing.

A peculiarity of this Town will also be its carbon zero and environment-friendly characteristic, since it will be among the first carbon neutral areas in China.

 "This project is an excellent opportunity for European companies wishing to establish or develop their business in China. Acting as a facilitator of the local Government, Chic will use its expertise in urban development and its 21-year experience in bridging Europe and China to assist these enterprises reach their full potential in Lishui", concluded Helen Tu, Chairperson of Chic Investment Group and a Board Member of the Italy China Foundation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza July 13th Nanchino European Enterprises Innovation Town held held in Shanghai
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, in Italia i contagi tornano a salire
News to go
G20, il messaggio di von der Leyen sulle donne
News to go
Nuovo colpo alla 'ndrangheta, 12 arresti
Ddl Zan, Casellati: "Europei già vinti, no clima da stadio"
News to go
Documentario su Firenze, Renzi e Presta indagati a Roma
Ddl Zan, l'appello di Renzi al Senato
Ddl Zan, Salvini: "Aspetto risposta, spero positiva"
News to go
Draghi e Cartabia domani in visita al carcere di Santa Maria Capua Vetere
News to go
Recovery, Ecofin approva Pnrr Italia e altri 11 Paesi
News to go
Messico, volontario italiano ucciso nel Chiapas
News to go
Lecco, bus in fiamme in galleria: autista-eroe salva 25 ragazzini
News to go
Ddl Zan oggi in discussione al Senato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza