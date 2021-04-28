Cerca nel sito
 
28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:34
Global Technology Leader AUKEY Continues Winning Streak with Multiple 2021 iF and Red Dot Design Awards

28 aprile 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader AUKEY® was once again a multiple winner of this year's world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 and Red Dot Design Award, scooping six outstanding design prizes for an innovative indoor foldable bike rack, AUKEY PowerStudio 300, a multi-color smart LED lamp, and three models of high sound quality, long battery life true wireless earbuds.

Global technology leader AUKEY was once again a multiple winner of this year’s world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 and Red Dot Design Award, scooping six outstanding design prizes for an innovative indoor foldable bike rack, AUKEY PowerStudio 300, a multi-color smart LED lamp, and three models of high sound quality, long battery life true wireless earbuds.

"We're delighted that our designs are continuously being recognized on the global stage," said Li Yongzhu, director from the AUKEY Design Team. "The AUKEY team of designers come from diverse cultural backgrounds which allows for a greater range of product and branding design ideas to come to the fore through collaboration. Our designs are innovative, minimalist, friendly and reliable and we aim to make everyday life a little smoother by solving pain points while staying true to practical, stylish and sleek aesthetics."

For decades the highly respected iF and Red Dot Design Awards have been synonymous with design excellence among global creative circles. This year, well over 60 countries were represented with over 10000 design submissions. It was from this massive pool that AUKEY took home six coveted awards: two iF Design Awards and four Red Dot Design Awards.

The 2 victorious iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 entries are:

AUKEY PowerStudio 300

And the 4 winners of the prestigious 2021 Red Dot Design Awards:

LT-T21is an elegant Multi-color LED Smart LampEP-T25TWS Bluetooth 5.0 IPX5 True Wireless Earbuds

About AUKEY

AUKEY® combines the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise to design and build solid, reliable consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. The company is a team of techies with a common appreciation for the finer details and the utility of great design, who are continuously developing and expanding its product portfolio with next-generation tech to complement and elevate users' digital lifestyle. The brand provides a 2-year product warranty from the date of purchase for all its products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497643/image_1.jpg

 

