Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022
Global Wellness Leader, iHerb Celebrates Its 26th Anniversary of Making Health & Wellness Products Easy and Affordable

01 settembre 2022 | 14.06
The world's largest eCommerce platform, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements marks another year of continued expansion with special promotions

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, the destination for a curated selection of the world's best health and wellness products, is proud to commemorate its 26th anniversary. Founded in 1996 on the belief that a healthy and balanced life should be convenient and affordable for everyone, iHerb's operation has grown into a team of over 2,400 with 11 million active customers in over 185 countries.

For over two decades, iHerb has been driven to consistently grow and innovate, based on the ethos that every body matters. The e-commerce platform, iHerb.com, provides customers with a localized experience that makes it quick and simple for people all over the globe to shop the finest wellness products at the very best prices. The shop supports 16 languages, 74 currencies, and 34 localized payment options, while offering over 30,000 products in categories such as Vitamins, Supplements, Sports, Personal Care, Skin Care, Beauty, Kids, Home, Grocery, and Pets. With an unparalleled international reach, shipping to over 185 countries, iHerb's global distribution network is anchored by eight climate-controlled global fulfillment centers and inventory hubs, and a state-of-the-art distribution chain. This allows the brand to ship its products directly to consumers — never through third-party sellers — and ensure the highest quality and freshness every time.

"As we celebrate our 26th anniversary this year, we are both grateful for the journey behind us, and energized to find new, innovative ways to offer our customers the finest curated selection of quality health and wellness products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to their doors," said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. "At iHerb, we believe that everyone in the world should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. Our dedicated iHerb team has worked hard to provide that access for our customers everywhere possible."

In celebration of 26 years of promoting wellness, iHerb has launched a new wellness quiz to make it even simpler for customers to find the right products to meet their health and wellness goals.

The brand is also offering special anniversary deals across categories, in addition to its regular weekly and sitewide promotions, for customers to enjoy and celebrate alongside the brand available today on iHerb.com.

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

Contact: iHerb@behrmanpr.com 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAG1ifdZayAPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889339/iHerb_Logo.jpg 

