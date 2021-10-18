Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:57
comunicato stampa

Global Wind Industry manifesto calls on governments to "get serious" ahead of COP26 and support public and private initiatives to secure the energy transition

18 ottobre 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

- Global coalition of more than 90 wind energy companies and associations releases COP26 Manifesto calling on governments to take eight concrete steps to get to net zero.

- Annual wind installations need to scale up by four times current levels to reach net zero by 2050; current projections will provide less than half what is needed.

- Signatories include largest companies in the sector including Vestas, Siemens-Gamesa, Goldwind, Mingyang, Nordex-Acciona, Iberdrola, ENEL, SSE, Orsted, EDP Renovables, Equinor, Mainstream Renewable Power, Green Investment Group and DNV, as well as industry associations from Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Africa, including China, USA, India and the UK.

- The world needs decisive action to combat the climate emergency. The wind industry has the tools available to achieve ambitious targets like a fourfold increase in the amount of wind energy deployed globally - this manifesto asks governments to help the wind industry get there.

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind energy sector has released a manifesto at the BNEF London summit calling on governments to "get serious" about the energy transition and work with the private sector to rapidly scale up wind and renewable energy installations.

Wind energy is one of the fastest growing energy sources in the world, with a record 93GW of installations in 2020. However, current growth rates are falling behind a net zero trajectory and will only put us on-track for 43% of the wind capacity required by 2050, according to leading international energy institutions IRENA and the IEA. To get on-track, annual wind energy installations worldwide must quadruple within the next decade.

More than 90 of the world's leading wind energy companies, led by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), including manufacturers, supply chain actors, investors and industry bodies from around the world have united to support this Manifesto. The eight actions being called for include:

The renewables industry is already delivering decarbonisation of the global power sector. Wind power helps the world avoid 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions annually and already provides more than 1.2 millions jobs around the world, while transforming economies and communities for good.

But the industry requires supportive policy frameworks to grow more rapidly. The Manifesto urges governments to work with industry to enact a shift in energy and economic policymaking to a "climate emergency" approach.

Ben Backwell, GWEC CEO, commented: "Governments must respond decisively to the current climate emergency to ensure a viable future for current and future generations. Achieving a rapid transition from fossil fuels is a key part of the solution.

"This Manifesto sets out the meaningful actions that governments need to carry out to realise the energy transition. Governments need to aim higher and deeper – updating their NDCs to drive real change, cutting red tape and streamline permitting proceedures, and supporting vital investments in infrastructure. The recent volatility in global energy markets shows the importance of moving decisively to phase out of coal and other fossil fuel based generation and create energy markets which are fit for purpose for a clean and sustainable future."

Rebecca Williams, Director of COP26 at GWEC, commented: "We already have the tools and the technology we need to tackle climate change. What we don't have yet is the unprecedented political will we need to make this happen.

"Our Manifesto sets out eight clear actions policymakers and governments must take to seize the vast economic, environmental and social opportunities that wind energy provides, helping meet NDCs and achieve sustainable growth. World leaders gathering in Glasgow next month have a chance to get serious about driving the new era of renewable energy, not stifling it."

About GWEC

GWEC is a member-based organization that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.

More:  https://gwec.net/.

GWEC has established the Global Wind Energy Coalition for COP26. It is a multi-stakeholder group of leading wind power company and associations from across the globe committed to ramping up wind power capacity to limit the dangerous impacts of climate change.

More:  https://windareyouin.com/ 

Download the COP26 Manifesto in full here: http://gwec.net/cop26-manifesto/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661794/GWEC_Logo.jpg

