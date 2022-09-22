Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:34 Bper, successo per edizione 2022 di 'Piantiamola di inquinare!': risparmiate 12 tonnellate CO2

12:24 Elezioni 2022, Garante privacy chiede chiarimenti a Facebook

12:22 Nepi Molineris: "La pratica dello sport deve essere un diritto per tutti e non una conquista personale"

12:13 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Squadra governo si decide insieme"

12:11 Milano, saluto romano a funerale: procura apre fascicolo

12:01 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Anche armi nucleari per difendere territori annessi"

11:36 Nuove sanzioni Russia, dove e come si può colpire ancora Mosca

11:34 Sanzioni Russia, Orban: "Ue le revochi entro fine anno"

11:00 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Negoziati tra Kiev e Mosca per sicurezza centrale"

10:48 Sanzioni Russia, Borrell: "Certo di ok unanime Ue"

10:39 Spondilite anchilosante, ok Aifa al rimborso del primo Jaki orale

10:39 Terremoto oggi Catania, scosse magnitudo 2.5 e 3.6

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Youth Multicultural Forum "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" China-Greece Event

22 settembre 2022 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece, the China-Greece event entitled "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" under Global Youth Multicultural Forum jointly sponsored by Guohua Energy Investment Co., Ltd of China Energy Investment and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group(CICG) was held in Beijing and Athens through a video link.

Honorable Guests from government institutions and businesses in China and Greece held a cloud-based dialogue via a video link with Greek youth representatives from China-invested businesses in Greece, Chinese youth representatives from enterprises and universities, and people from various sectors including internet celebrities in Greece. All participants enjoyed warm and friendly exchanges on topics such as traditional friendship, history and culture, and corporate stories between the two countries.

Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis, Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Mr. Georgios Iliopoulos, Greek Ambassador to China, Mr. Xiao Junzheng, Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Lu Cairong, Vice President of CICG, and Yang Jiping, Vice Managing Director of China Energy Investment Corporation were invited to attend the event and delivered speeches.

The event was held around multiple topics in two venues. In the youth dialogue session, representatives from Center for Green Energy and Architecture of Guohua Energy Investment Co, Ltd, Europe Renewable Energy and CNOOC Research Institute shared the development and practical application of global green energy, as well as the transformation and upgrading achievements of China's energy enterprises in the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation. Representatives of Greek employees from the Bank of China, Huawei and ZTE shared their feelings about working in Chinese enterprises and their views on Chinese enterprise spirit.

Representatives from Confucius Institute of the University of Thessaly, Athens Business Confucius Institute, and other institutions or corporations exchanged on the history and culture of China and Greece as well as language learning with the professor of the School of History of Capital Normal University, and the professor of the School of History and Culture of Shandong University. The warm, lively and friendly dialogue enabled the youth of both countries to have a better understanding with each other and a closer friendship, which is favorable for exchanges between the two civilizations.

Witnessed by guests and youth representatives from China and Greece, the China-Greece Initiative on Sustainable Youth Development was officially launched. The Initiative proposes that the youth of the two countries should join hands in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contribute to building a better planet.

During the event, the Athens venue and Beijing sub-venue also put on the traditional dances and musical instrument performances of China and Greece respectively, which vividly showed the charm and harmonization of the two ancient civilizations.

Qiyong Zhang+86-13581511962zhangqiyong1123@163.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905038/Beijing_Session__above__Athens_Session__below__Real_time_Video_Link.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-youth-multicultural-forum-dreams-of-youth-together-to-growth-china-greece-event-301630797.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza event entitled Cina diplomatic relations between China Guohua Energy Investment Co. Ltd
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza