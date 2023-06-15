Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Globe, LotusFlare launch prepaid fiber broadband to make service more accessible

15 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Globe innovates using LotusFlare DNO Cloud, the new GlobeOne and GCash to offer the only fully-digital prepaid fiber broadband service in the Philippines

SANTA CLARA, Calif, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, provider of cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital business support system for communications services providers, today announced that it has partnered with Globe Telecom to make prepaid digital fiber broadband services available to all Filipinos. The new prepaid service, GFiber Prepaid, is an innovative addition to Globe's range of fiber broadband services within its Globe At Home product line.

"GFiber Prepaid changes the game for Filipinos, empowering them to experience the power of fiber-strong internet connectivity for the needs of the entire family. This is part of Globe's thrust to democratize access and make our reliable connectivity services more accessible across market segments," said Issa Cabreira, Chief Commercial Officer at Globe Telecom.

"Globe is also making the experience of fiber broadband simple and rewarding by placing GFiber Prepaid in the GlobeOne app which manages all Globe services combined with GCash for easy and secure payments. We are grateful to have a partner in LotusFlare, which has been instrumental in helping Globe bring fiber broadband services to more Filipinos," she added.

"I would like to thank all the Globe and LotusFlare people who played a part in bringing this groundbreaking service to life for all Filipinos," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare was founded on the idea of making the mobile internet available to all and the GFiber Prepaid project has been carried out with this foundational idea in mind. LotusFlare appreciates its partnership with Globe and looks forward to helping Globe continue to innovate, simplify technology and simplify the customer experience."

LotusFlare DNO Cloud, a cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital BSS for communications services providers, serves as the all-digital software foundation for GFiber Prepaid. LotusFlare DNO Cloud for GFiber Prepaid was deployed, integrated and tested in a 7-month project and runs on AWS (Amazon Web Services).

About Globe

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. For more information, visit

www.globe.com.ph.

About LotusFlare

LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare serves A1, T-Mobile, Globe Telecom, CelcomDigi, Singtel, GOMO, Digicel, re:do and other leading CSPs. Learn more at lotusflare.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710355/LotusFlare_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101618/Globe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-lotusflare-launch-prepaid-fiber-broadband-to-make-service-more-accessible-301850631.html

