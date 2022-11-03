Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:02
comunicato stampa

Glooko Earns HITRUST and SOC 2 Type II Certifications

03 novembre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 Achieving Security Certifications Demonstrates the Company's Continued Commitment to Securing Patient Health Data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced achieving SOC 2 Type II certification and renewal of HITRUST certification for Glooko®, its industry leading connected care platform for people with chronic conditions. Glooko has a longstanding commitment to protecting sensitive data and information, and understands the growing importance in healthcare to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements.

Developed by HITRUST, the standards and certification body that helps organizations achieve information security, privacy, and regulatory compliance goals through comprehensive and innovative solutions, the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification is the industry gold standard, combining security standards set by HIPAA, NIST, COBIT, and many more. Glooko's HITRUST recertification places the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide, proving that its attested security controls meet these standards of protecting patient health data.

Along with the two-year HITRUST recertification, the Company has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, which follows its SOC 2 Type I certification achieved late last year. This extensive reporting standard provides independent validation from a sophisticated, Silicon Valley-based, third-party auditing firm that Glooko has all the required controls in place for their employees, systems and processes to ensure the security of customers' data, its software and company. These accredited 3rd-party auditors have certified that Glooko's attested security controls and policies work extremely well in securing patient health data.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Prakash Menon, Chief Technology Officer at Glooko. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving these rigorous third-party certifications."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Glooko's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

For more information: https://glooko.com/trust-privacy/

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations. For more information, please visit glooko.com.

Media Contact:                                    Tanya RodanteDirector of Global Communications pr@glooko.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043398/Glooko_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glooko-earns-hitrust-and-soc-2-type-ii-certifications-301667305.html

in Evidenza