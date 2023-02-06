Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:33
comunicato stampa

GLOOKO GRANTED ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION

06 febbraio 2023 | 10.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Connected Care Industry Leader Achieves Internationally Recognized Security Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), a leading provider of intelligent, connected care solutions for people with chronic conditions, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its data management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) platforms.

"Achieving this internationally recognized standard is evidence of Glooko's commitment to best-in-class business processes and security operations. This certification enables us to demonstrate to our current and future customers that we take the protection of health data seriously," said Glooko Chief Executive Officer, Russ Johannesson.

ISO 27001 is an international compliance framework set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and is the international security standard for protecting customer information.

Glooko's independent, third-party ISO 27001 auditor is SGS-TÜV Saar, a joint venture of TÜV Saarland, a German certification multinational founded in 1871, and Swiss-based SGS Group, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. Their certification confirms that Glooko has all the required controls in place for people, systems, and processes to ensure the security of customer data and the company's software platforms.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Glooko's security management program is comprehensive and follows gold-standard practices. By achieving ISO 27001 (Glooko also possesses SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST security certifications) the company can assure customers that attested measures are in place to secure patient health data from unauthorized access or compromise.

"This certification allows Glooko to meet compliance expectations for customers and partners who are looking for independent assurance of our security practices," said Prakash Menon, Chief Technology Officer for Glooko. "After going through a 12-month implementation and auditing process, we've fully implemented all ISO 27001 processes and controls. Customers should expect this level of commitment from any vendor that handles their data and we are happy to be able to provide this assurance to them."

Learn more: https://glooko.com/trust-privacy/

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations. For more information, please visit glooko.com.

Media ContactTanya RodanteDirector of Global Communicationpr@glooko.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043398/Glooko_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glooko-granted-iso-27001-certification-301738132.html

articoli
in Evidenza