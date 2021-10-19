Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:59
comunicato stampa

GLORY Kickboxing Partners with Fandem to Launch GLORY Smacks, the First Full NFT Marketplace for Combat Sports

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best moments in kickboxing history can be yours to own.

Fandem, a blockchain company building custom NFT marketplaces for global rights holders, announced today it will launch GLORY Smacks in partnership with GLORY Kickboxing, the leading global kickboxing organization. The digital collectibles experience will give fans the opportunity to unpack and own the best moments in kickboxing history, ranging from the early days of K-1 to the modern era in GLORY. Fans and collectors will have an easy-to-use and meaningful way to engage with their favorite fighters and moments across decades of matches.

"GLORY is built on the premise of non-stop action and excitement. We're known for the best fighters, crazy knockouts, and unforgettable fight moments. We want to bring that same level of excitement and energy into the digital collectibles space. We created a product that I know serves our core fanbase but also introduces us to a new circle of fans who will love what we're about," says Jon Martone, GLORY's EVP Marketing, Digital and Partnerships.

Launching this year, GLORY Smacks will include a primary and secondary marketplace based around video highlights and will allow collectors to unlock exclusive perks from the organization and its fighters. Fans will have the opportunity to own the sport's most iconic highlights, ranging from Badr Hari's spinning heel-kick KO over Stefan Leko to Bob Sapp upsetting Ernesto Hoost. The highlights will feature the most prominent kickboxers over the last 25 years, including Rico Verhoeven, Semmy Schilt, Israel Adesanya, and other fan favorite kickboxers from around the world.

"Our goal at Fandem is to build the future of the fan experience. GLORY has done an incredible job growing a global fanbase through its events and content strategy, and it was important for us to get them to market quickly with a fully custom solution," says G.I. Zaratsian, Founder & CEO of Fandem. "This is an emerging space so we couldn't be happier to have a partner like GLORY who is willing to innovate like this for their fans."

To stay updated, sign up here: https://www.glorysmacks.com

For more information and for press inquiries, please reach out to: press@glorysmacks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663522/GLORY_PR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663002/Fandem_Logo.jpg  

in Evidenza