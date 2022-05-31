Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:27 Finalissima 2022 Italia-Argentina, Mancini: "C'è emozione, gara conclude un ciclo"

19:09 Modena, grave bimbo caduto da 2° piano: fermata babysitter

19:06 Mezran (Atlantic Council): 'Paesi arabi riallineati con Nato'

18:56 Sanzioni Russia, Zelensky: "Inaccettabili oltre 50 giorni tra quinto e sesto pacchetto"

18:50 Minniti: 'Circondare diplomaticamente Putin con paesi Mediterraneo allargato'

18:45 Meloni contro Renzi: "Fa referendum ma ha votato reddito cittadinanza"

18:38 Draghi e il lapsus: "Che ho detto?" - Video

18:21 Digitale, Lef sceglie l'IoT di Zerynth per innovare le imprese italiane

18:20 2 giugno, Roma omaggia le donne cadute nel '43

18:18 Covid Italia, "autunno sarà molto, molto difficile"

18:18 Nautica, da domani adottati nuovi quiz patente

18:09 Covid, Sileri: "Ripresa dopo estate, ma non sarà più come prima"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Go Global Retail and Janie and Jack acquire Brums Milano, a leading premium children's fashion brand from Preca Brummel SpA

31 maggio 2022 | 15.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The acquisition is the latest strategic investment by Go Global

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Global Retail today announced it has acquired Brums Milano, a leader in premium children's fashion with more than 150 corporate and franchise store locations in Italy, as well as strong online presence, offering apparel, footwear and accessories. Brums is also sold at La Rinascente and via 300 independent wholesale locations across Italy.

Founded in 1951, Preca Brummel SpA is a well-known Italian childrenswear company. Based in Varese, Italy, the company designs, markets and distributes children's apparel and accessories under the Brums and MEK banners.

Brums is a classic Italian brand that has created lasting memories for generations of customers. Its focus is on elevated fabrics with clean designs and fine details in sizes from newborn to teen.

Brums Milano will continue to be based in Greater Milano. Go Global will invest in Brum's digital capabilities including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. As a portfolio brand on the Janie and Jack platform, Brums Milano will initially focus on its core customers in Italy, with their modern take on children's fashion, and a commitment to sustainable product development and designs. 

Go Global previously acquired Janie and Jack from Gap Inc. in April of 2021. Janie and Jack has over 110 retails stores in the United States, a robust online flagship store and is also sold at Saks Fifth Avenue and other leading independent wholesale locations across the US.

In this acquisition, Go Global will leverage back office synergies for technology, ecommerce, digital marketing, sourcing, and raw material collaboration for the two companies, creating a global premium childrenswear platform.

"We are excited about our first investment in Europe", said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global. "We will execute the same successful playbook that we deployed at Janie and Jack by resetting the operational model and investing into the company's digital capabilities." Go Global's international reach will open new markets for Brums Milano into the US as well as into the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Deborah Gargiulo, Partner and Group CFO of Go Global added: "our team of experienced retail and brand specialists will complement the existing, experienced team in areas of digital strategy, international business development, supply chain and global operations. Growth is our ultimate goal." 

"We welcome Brums Milano to the family", said Linda Heasley, CEO of Janie and Jack. "This is an exciting opportunity for Go Global, Brums and for Janie and Jack, and we are incredibly excited about expanding our brands globally. I believe we'll build a bright future together."

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is an investment platform focusing on acquiring brands in the consumer sector. The firm invests appropriate capital to transform and grow brands that have been unable to achieve their digital or global potential. Go Global partners are Investment, Retail and Operational Executives working together to create a holistic approach to grow great brands through digital transformation in the ever-evolving world of global retail. For more information, visit www.goglobalretail.com

Janie and Jack is a premium childrenswear brand based in San Francisco, California. The company operates as a design house, developing seasonal collections with modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Janie and Jack stores are in the United States for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 16. For more information, visit https://www.janieandjack.com/ 

Brums Milano was founded in 1951 in Varese, Italy. The brand is a historic a leader in premium children's fashion offered across over 450 points of sale across Italy. The company designs, markets, and distributes children's apparel and accessories under the Brums and MEK banners.  https://www.brums.com/it/

Media Contact:Jeff NicosiaGo Global Retail jeff.nicosia@goglobalretail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827901/BrumsGirl.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828771/Go_Global_Retail_Brums.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza fashion brand is the latest strategic investment investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Roland Garros 2022, impresa di Martina Trevisan: è in semifinale
News to go
Lavrov in Turchia l'8 giugno
News to go
Draghi: "Massimo impatto per sanzioni a Russia da quest'estate in poi"
News to go
Ucraina, Visco: "Guerra peggiora prospettive crescita"
News to go
Anpi, morto presidente emerito Carlo Smuraglia
News to go
Milano, protesi e apparecchi dentali: 5 arresti per corruzione
News to go
Obbligo mascherine e Green pass, le novità
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2022, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Palermo, sconti Imu e Tari ad amici e parenti: nei guai dipendente comunale
News to go
Petrolio russo, intesa su embargo al vertice Ue
News to go
Covid, Costa: "A ottobre vaccino aggiornato, verso richiamo annuale"
News to go
Falsi referti screening cancro, arrestata dirigente Asl Roma 6
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza