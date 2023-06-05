Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

"Go tech, and Beyond": Hisense Echo Its Long-term Commitment to Global Consumers

05 giugno 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's World Environment Day theme focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. Hisense, the consumer technology brand and a major international provider of home appliances, strives to practice environmental protection to reflect its long-term belief in bringing people a better life together with loved ones, through its appliances with cutting-edge technologies through the story of 'Go tech, and Beyond'. 

Hisense not only brings people together in front of screens, but it also represents Hisense's environmental practices for a green planet. Hisense continues to put efforts behind greater supply chain management and reducing plastic usage in display products. As a result, Hisense optimized the TV cooling system and reduced the thickness of the TV back cover, saving 4,626 tons of plastic each year, which was equivalent to reducing the use of 514 million plastic bags.

Following the concept of environmental protection, Hisense is constantly investing in technology innovation and designing greener products to meet consumers' various life scenarios and offer them a healthy life. For example, Hisense's refrigerators and washing machine series carry an efficient system to deliver lower energy consumption. In the meantime, its air-conditioner products with the cyclone-style cleaning system can ensure consumers breathe fresh and healthy air all the time.

'Go tech, and Beyond' presents Hisense's pursuit of providing technological innovation to millions of families globally with high-quality products and bringing excellent experiences to people's lives.

Hisense is actively bringing new innovative products to enhance consumers' quality of life. Thanks to new laser and ultra-short throw projection technologies, Hisense Laser TV brings the biggest home cinema experience to consumers with more vision protection and lower energy consumption. With the arrival of summer sales and the distribution of Hisense's flagship ULED X and hero U8 TVs in Europe, consumers will now have the chance to enjoy Hisense's 'Go tech' innovation for themselves.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092746/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/go-tech-and-beyond-hisense-echo-its-long-term-commitment-to-global-consumers-301842228.html

in Evidenza