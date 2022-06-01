Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:59 Giubileo di platino, al via celebrazioni per 70 anni di regno di Elisabetta

09:36 2 giugno, Mattarella: "Forze armate risorsa per pace e libertà"

09:17 Ucraina, first lady Olena Zelenska: "Cedere territori significa cedere libertà"

09:01 Ucraina, Rubizhne completamente rasa al suolo - Video

08:47 Anticiclone Scipione conquista l'Italia, ponte del 2 giugno rovente

08:26 Ucraina, Russia controlla 80% di Severodonetsk

07:56 Ucraina, Gb fornirà lanciamissili M270 a lungo raggio

07:35 Usa, sparatoria in ospedale a Tulsa: almeno 4 morti

07:30 2 giugno, oltre 14 milioni i turisti per il ponte: tutto esaurito al mare

07:15 Danimarca, vince il sì a referendum per adesione a Difesa Ue

00:04 Slittano nuove sanzioni Ue. Russia: "Guerra si può allargare"

23:41 Colpi bassi e milioni di dollari, le 6 settimane del processo Depp-Heard

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Goalcast Expands FAST Reach In Distribution Deal With DistroTV

01 giugno 2022 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goalcast continues to broaden its availability to cord-cutters through a FAST licensing agreement with DistroTV, the nation's largest, independent free, ad-supported streaming TV service.

DistroTV's line-up includes a diverse roster of premium content with more than 200 free live channels, featuring the best free shows and free movies from the US, Canada, UK and all around the world. Consumers can watch live shows, live sports, live news, music, movies, and entertainment anytime, anywhere and always for free.

"At DistroTV, our mission is to provide our growing and diverse global audience with content that meets their unique interests and passions," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "We are thrilled to welcome Goalcast to our content library, and grant our viewers access to Goalcast's stimulating documentaries."

"We are so elated to welcome Goalcast as a free streaming channel to our growing content lineup," said Rajesh Nair, VP of business development and content acquisition, DistroTV. "We built this channel from scratch and will stream it to our growing audience in India, as well as worldwide. It is a true testament to the work we do at DistroTV to provide engaging and entertaining content to viewers near and far."

Goalcast helps millions of people to live life with purpose through thought-provoking documentaries, speeches and short films. Founded in 2016, the brand has earned over 50 million fans with more than 500 million video views every month, making it one of the fastest-growing empowering media companies in the world. DistroTV viewers will now have access to Goalcast's collection of stories that uncover the greatest life lessons of today's most inspiring people.

"Similar to DistroTV, Goalcast is on a mission to provide exceptional content to a global audience. We have found that there is no better way to empower people to make positive changes in their lives, than by sharing inspiring stories of challenge and triumph", says Cyrus Gorjipour, CEO and co-founder of Goalcast. "We are committed to sharing stories from people who are living the impossible across the globe and are thrilled to count DistroTV among our FAST partners who enable us to amplify our impact."

Interested viewers can stream DistroTV for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG TV, Samsung TV, Sony TV, iOS, or Android, or on the web by visiting distro.tv/live/goalcast/

info@goalcast.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829603/Goalcast_Goalcast_Expands_FAST_Reach_In_Distribution_Deal_With_D.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza FAST licensing agreement ad supported streaming TV service licensing autorizzazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Seconda ondata di caldo rovente in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Rischio coinvolgimento Paesi terzi in conflitto"
News to go
Gdf Crotone sequestra beni per 1.5 mln ad ex parroco e nipoti
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Non si usi grano come arma di guerra"
News to go
Doppio cognome, in Gazzetta ufficiale la sentenza
News to go
Stasera finalissima Italia-Argentina a Wembley
News to go
Petrolio russo, volano prezzi carburanti dopo accordo Ue su embargo
News to go
Bonus psicologo 2022, c'è il decreto: come funziona
News to go
Il Milan cambia proprietà, comincia l’era RedBird
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non vogliamo attaccare la Russia"
News to go
Roland Garros 2022, Nadal in semifinale: battuto Djokovic
News to go
Covid, Shanghai esce dal lockdown dopo 2 mesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza