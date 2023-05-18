Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:53 Alluvione Emilia, Pichetto: "Dichiareremo lo stato di calamità"

09:50 Salute, Iezzi (AbbVie): "Campagna per riconoscere mal di schiena aiuto per pazienti"

09:37 Sciopero aerei 19 maggio, come salvare il viaggio: i diritti del passeggero

09:37 Maltempo, Bper lancia raccolta fondi e potenzia iniziative a sostegno famiglie e imprese

09:15 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio restano stabili

09:09 G7, Meloni unica donna tra i 'Grandi' a Hiroshima

08:57 Furto alla Vuitton, sfondano vetrina con la mazza

08:35 Maltempo in attenuazione, ma nuovo ciclone in arrivo nel weekend

08:01 Alluvione Emilia, 9 morti e migliaia di sfollati. Nuove evacuazioni nel Ravennate

07:31 Ucraina, nuovi pesanti raid su Kiev. Un morto e due feriti a Odessa

07:19 Meloni in Giappone per il G7, oggi l'incontro con il premier Kishida

00:00 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, anche oggi allerta rossa e scuole chiuse. I morti sono 9, oltre 10mila gli sfollati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License for Gameloft's Acclaimed Dungeon Hunter Franchise

18 maggio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mercenaries and Bounty Hunters will soon be back in business once the iconic ARPG dungeon crawler returns later this year

HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile game development and publishing company GOAT Games is announcing its license to develop and publish the next mobile iteration in Gameloft's iconic Dungeon Hunter franchise, slated for release by the end of 2023.

The next Dungeon Hunter game will stay true to what made the franchise so successful for nearly 14 years: slaying countless enemies, completing quests through a combination of skills and wits, and earning tons of loot while bringing peace back to the kingdom. Building upon those key pillars, players can expect next level immersion in part due to upgraded visuals capable of delivering spectacular battle scenes, special effects, and in-game actions. Players will be able to customize and craft the right gear for the job, fight with friends in co-op arenas, or turn on those same "friends" to show off their battle skills in action-packed PVP modes. New features will be added shortly after launch to both improve the Dungeon Hunter experience and offer players plenty of surprises.

"Today is a day millions of Dungeon Hunter fans – myself included – have been dreaming about shortly after the release of Dungeon Hunter 5 back in 2015," says Machine Ma, VP of GOAT Games. "We are driven to create a game that not only caters to Dungeon Hunter fans, but also offers a unique action RPG experience that will keep players engaged and excited for years to come!"

"Dungeon Hunter is one of our longest-running series and we're thrilled to be working with GOAT Games to create the next mainline game," says Guilherme Lachaut, Chief Sales Officer at Gameloft. "With an already impressive stable of games like Dragon Storm Fantasy, we're confident they will be able to produce a Dungeon Hunter experience that fans of the series are going to love."

The original Dungeon Hunter was released In October 2009 with the series becoming one of the most popular action RPG franchises ever on mobile, reaching over 120 million downloads worldwide. The combination of stunning graphics, immersive storyline, and engaging gameplay all wrapped in a dark fantasy world has kept players returning to this iconic series for many years.

For more information, please visit our Facebook page.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075615/20230512113626.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goat-games-obtains-global-mobile-game-license-for-gamelofts-acclaimed-dungeon-hunter-franchise-301825515.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza dungeon crawler returns be back GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License crawler
Vedi anche
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
Giornata internazionale contro omofobia, Ue: "Inaccettabili abusi dei diritti umani"
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sospesa circolazione treni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrato opificio abusivo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, si aggrava bilancio dell'emergenza
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, vittime e dispersi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza