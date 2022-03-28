Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:39
comunicato stampa

Goboo 1st Anniversary Campaign

28 marzo 2022 | 15.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 2022 marks the first anniversary of the popular ecommerce platform startup, Goboo. To express gratitude to users who have shared the journey, Goboo.com will host two weeks of special give-back activities. The campaign begins on March 28th1pm (UTC +2) and lasts until April 11th midnight. The campaign is live now at https://bit.ly/3qu96bd

Major Anniversary Activities

There are two main activities planned for the anniversary celebrations. The first is "Goboo Run", an online game to recap first year together with users. Players can earn coupons for up to 50% off by participating the game, and the top 3 high scorers can win a Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, a POCO X4 Pro 5G, and a 1More PistonBuds Pro, respectively.

Additionally, Goboo will launch an anniversary promotion to give back to loyal users. All users can enjoy a coupon pack of 15€ value and grab a limited-quantity 20€ coupon, with coupon pool renewed daily at 1pm (UTC +2). On top of that, old users ordering during the event will instantly earn a Goboo gift worth 20€ and an extra coupon package of 15€ value, plus a 5% off discount for their next purchase.

Goboo 1st-year Milestones

Over the past year, Goboo has established logistic capabilities for European coverage and offers next-day delivery for Spain and Germany. Aiming toward becoming buyers' top-choice for purchasing innovative electronic products in Europe, Goboo onboarded Xiaomi, POCO, HOTO, 1MORE and other affordable yet high-quality brands. To make good products even more accessible, Goboo went beyond its regular discounts and deals by partnering up with Klarna and BNP to provide Buy Now Pay Later plans and up to 48-month installment payment.

Goboo (goboo.com) was established in March 2021, in response to the increasing demand for affordable and innovative products in the post-pandemic era. Goboo is committed to building an efficient e-commerce platform with extensive brand selections to provide consumers in European markets with quality smart products that utilize the latest technology. Together with trusted brands and service partners around the world, Goboo continuously upgrades products and services to ensure customers a high-quality, worry-free shopping experience.

 

 

