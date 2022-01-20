Goboo Launches the Dreame W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop

MADRID, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20th, world-leading intelligent home appliance brand Dreame, and Goboo, a local European e-commerce platform, launched the latest cleaning robot Dreame Bot W10. Goboo is launching an exciting new model with exclusive offers, which can be found on Goboo's official website.

The Dreame Bot W10 is an all-in-one sweeping and mopping bot with four main features: 4000Pa suction power, LDS laser navigation, automatic backwashing of the mop, and hot air drying. The suction power effectively gets rid of the dust in all areas of your home, leaving users with sparkly clean floors. With the 180 times/minute double-disc rotating booster wipe and ultrasonic carpet identification, even sticky stains are easily removed. Once the cleaning is done, 40°C hot air blows on the cleaned surface, allowing it to dry quickly. The W10 can be easily managed through the Mi Home app. The app can connect with the W10 automatically by simply being close to user's phone.

The Dreame Bot W10 is the first sweeping bot sold on the Goboo platform as a new brand focusing on the smart home appliance industry. It is priced at 889.99€, with additional benefits such as 30€ off the 100€ deposit and the possibility to pay in installments. Stay up to date on the latest deals on Goboo's website and social media channels. Participate in comment discussions for a chance to get your hands on a limited number of T20 wireless handheld vacuum cleaners.

Pre-sale exclusive benefits: 30€ off 100€ deposit + installment paymentPre-sale period: January 20th 9:00 - February 11th 8:59 (UTC+1)Sale period: February 11th 9:00 - March 11th 8:59 (UTC+2)

Founded in 2020, Goboo is committed to building an efficient, accurate, and professional e-commerce platform to provide the best quality innovative technology products to consumers in the European market. Goboo's efficient pan-European logistics network covers 21 countries, delivering the next day to Spain. Goboo also supports the Klarna installment payment function, providing users with 3-4 interest-free payments and 14-30 days post-delivery payments. In addition, Goboo offers free delivery, unconditional returns within 14 days, and a 2-year warranty on all products sold.

