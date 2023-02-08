Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GoCardless opens up access to its global bank payment network

08 febbraio 2023 | 08.04
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Third party payment providers can now service the fast-growing account-to-account payments market via a single integration to GoCardless

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has launched GoCardless Embed, a new integration for third party payment providers to access its global bank payment network and reap the benefits of bank-to-bank payments.

 

GoCardless Embed, which comes white labelled as standard, allows payment providers to integrate GoCardless' global bank payment network straight into their platform through a single, simple API that provides access to:

GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-account market, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*, and expand their total addressable market to new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred. 

It's a fast and easy way for third party payment providers to increase revenue through expanding the range of payment methods they offer, keeping their merchants in-platform. GoCardless Embed also slots seamlessly into their existing solution, meaning payment providers retain complete control over the customer experience.

By adopting GoCardless Embed, they also benefit from increased efficiency, tapping into a worldwide network that took years to build in just a matter of weeks. The integration will give them an end-to-end bank payment solution that provides merchants and their payers all the benefits of bank payments, without any of the complexity traditionally associated with introducing and managing the payment method.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless said, "We've spent the past decade optimising bank payments and bringing them into the digital age. Our greatest achievement is building a global bank payment network, connecting disparate payment schemes into one interoperable network -- a challenge that our peers and competitors had previously considered insurmountable. Now, for the first time, we've created a product to open up access to our unique network and we're excited by the positive reactions so far."

Market context 

Through GoCardless Embed, payment providers can meet growing merchant demand for bank payments. Many types of businesses have already realised a range of benefits powered by payments that are faster, cheaper and more secure:

Smart money app Plumconsumer lending firm Plend

Payment providers can also use GoCardless Embed to align with changing payer preferences.

Notes to Editors: 

*GoCardless analysis drawing from McKinsey Global Payments Map; WorldPay Global Payments Report; industry research

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 75,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we're also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless

© 2023 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. For the Financial Decision Makers survey, the total sample size was 1514 adults across the UK, US, France and Germany. Fieldwork was undertaken between 6th – 16th June 2022. The survey was carried out online.

For the consumer survey, total sample size was 7611 adults across UK, US, France, Germany and Australia. Fieldwork was undertaken between 1st – 9th June 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted for each country to produce an 'average' value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997881/Hiroki_Takeuchi_GoCardless.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gocardless-opens-up-access-to-its-global-bank-payment-network-301741162.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza now service payment providers can service up
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza