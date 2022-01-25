Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:19
Goliath announces Peter Boutros as New President North America and Wiebe Tinga as Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Board

25 gennaio 2022 | 15.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goliath, one of the few remaining,

family-owned global toy and game companies, announced today that David Norman, President of Goliath North America, retires in March after serving the organization for over a decade. Peter Boutros has stepped in to succeed David Norman as the new President of Goliath, North America.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great company for the last 13 years. I am proud of the Goliath team and all we have accomplished," says David Norman," This is the right time for a change in leadership and I have all the confidence that Peter will continue to lead the organization to great success."

With over 30 years in executive and C-suite roles, Boutros was the vice-chair of the Goliath Advisory board for the past 2 years. He recently left Kenmore/Craftsman/Diehard (KCD) where he held positions as President, CMO and Head of International. Previous to KCD, Boutros also held roles such as SVP of Worldwide Licensing and Category Management at Disney and President and COO of RSI Development. Boutros joins Goliath with immense knowledge and experience in consumer brands in worldwide geographies along with a proven ability to scale organizations.

"It's an absolute privilege to take the reins from here to lead the local teams and work with our global brand and development teams to expand the already vast portfolio and bring new business opportunities to our channel partners and playful experiences to children and families across the USA and Canada. A key priority will be to spearhead go-to-market opportunities of owned international brands such as Wahu a hugely successful Australian brand in the outdoor play and recreational categories."

Furthermore, Goliath announces that Wiebe Tinga has accepted to take over the board seat from Boutros. Tinga spent 35 years at Hasbro in various executive roles including President of North America Sales and Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer.

"I am glad to have known the Golad family and the Goliath company for over 30 years. I've always been impressed by their entrepreneurship, professional attitude, and their business results. I am very excited to join the Goliath Advisory Board," says Tinga. "In this role, I look forward to helping bring Goliath's great portfolio of brands to new heights, fostering further investments in its talented team and to expand Goliath's global infrastructure".

Goliath remains a family-owned business, founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and is now currently being led by his son, Jochanan Golad.

"David has been instrumental in the growth of the North American business in the last 13 years as well as supporting Goliath globally, and we are most grateful for all his efforts and dedication," says Jochanan Golad, Goliath Group CEO. "Welcoming Peter Boutros and Wiebe Tinga to the Goliath team will allow us to continue to build on the success and play an integral role in taking the company to the next level."

About GoliathGoliath was founded in 1980 and is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is a creator, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Sequence®, Rummikub®, Phlat Ball®, Tri-Ominos®, Gator Golf®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Gooey Looey®, and Let's Go Fishin®.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732978/ChizComm_Ltd__Goliath_announces_Peter_Boutros_as_New_President_N.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732979/ChizComm_Ltd__Goliath_announces_Peter_Boutros_as_New_President_N.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza goliath announces as new President as Vice Chairman goliath
