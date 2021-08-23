Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Agosto 2021
comunicato stampa

Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to find AgriTech Startups

23 agosto 2021 | 09.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Looking to partner, invest and pilot with solutions to improve productivity and boost sustainable agriculture

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Company, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Strauss Israel, Smart Agro Fund, alongside LeumiTech, Meitar, ERB and AWS today launched their AgTech Mission. They are actively seeking startups that re-envision how food and other agricultural products are grown, harvested, packaged, stored, transported, processed and sold. Startups may be focused on all sectors of the "operation system" of food - to be more efficient, sustainable and resilient to protect the earth's resources, human rights and animal welfare and help solve the world's hunger problem.

A selected number of startups will have the opportunity to pitch in front of an experts' panel from the participating corporations, investors and larger startups already innovating in this space. Good Company is offering an opportunity for investment of up to $250,000, as well as from Smart Agro Fund, pending approval of the investment committee. In addition, possible opportunities to pilot with Strauss and Agoro Carbon Alliance and gain support on go-to-market and commercialization and access to new networks as well as consultations with LeumiTech's senior management. The most promising companies will receive free legal advice and general commercial consulting from Meitar Law Offices.

The final pitch event will be at Start-Up Nation Central's headquarters in Tel Aviv and judges will include: Ido Fishler, Managing Partner, Good Company; Michal Benishti, Strauss Israel; Sam Aloni, Agoro Carbon Alliance; Dganit Vered, Smart Agro Fund; Nir Inbar, LeumiTech; Yael Nardi, Meitar; Yael Gal, AWS; Shubhang Shankar, Syngenta Ventures; Omer Davidi, BeeHero; Kimberly Drory Lev-ran, ERB and Gilad Pinhas, ERB.

Applicants to the AgTech Mission will need to submit a short application form sharing details about its founders, purpose and product. Following a round of meetings with select startups, approximately 5 companies will be given the opportunity to pitch to an expert panel of judges as part of our live final hybrid event. Applications are open until September 30, 2021.

About Agoro Carbon AllianceAgoro is creating a new solution to our planet's carbon challenge that's grounded in the soil. Our partners are committed to an ambition of decarbonizing farming on a global scale by helping to transform practices on every farm, generating reliable Farm Carbon Credits and certified climate-smart crops.

About Smart Agro Fund Smart Agro Fund invests in growth stage startups (sales of ~$1M and higher) in the Agritech arena. We invest in extraordinary teams, who via technology breakthroughs, solve the agriculture sector's biggest problems. Smart Agro has a strong network of investors and Agritech partners that help companies fulfil their goals.

About Strauss Group Strauss is an international Food & Beverage company that strives to improve people's lives, headquartered in Israel, where we are the largest food company. Our portfolio includes four businesses: Strauss Coffee B.V., Strauss Israel, Strauss Water and PepsiCo – Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International, aligned with two global consumer trends: Health & Wellness and Fun & Indulgence.

About Good Company Good Company is a Studio Fund investing in the Operating System of the New, Sustainable World. Through their Fund, they invest in israeli, early-stage companies that leverage technology to solve the world's biggest problems. Good Company's Studio is THE home for entrepreneurs who want to "do good" in Israel in collaboration with multi-national companies who are re-envisioning the Future of Energy, Future of Mobility, the Future of Work and Education, Circular Economy, Precision Farming, and Digital Health.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598963/AGORO_Wordmark_Color_Logo.jpg

