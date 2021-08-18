Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 23:08
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution

18 agosto 2021 | 09.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology today released its first NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC) solution -- the GR851x series that fully supports 3GPP Rel-14 and Rel-15 standards. Integrating an ultra-low power OpenCPU application system, it delivers outstanding stability and high security, providing a competitive cellular IoT solution for diverse application scenarios, such as smart cities, consumer electronics, industry 4.0, and smart agriculture. The innovation will contribute to the greater construction of a modern, connected, and intelligent digital world.

From silicon, to networks and devices, the NB-IoT ecosystem is developing rapidly, and can be applied to a wide range of ultra-low power, deep coverage, and massive IoT scenarios -- including smart meters, wireless smoke detectors, smart street lamps, and livestock management. With the emergence of evermore innovative applications, NB-IoT is primed for future growth. According to the latest white paper from Counterpoint Research, over 1.2 billion NB-IoT connections are expected globally by 2025, accounting for around one third of all cellular IoT connections. Focusing on this trillion-dollar global IoT market, Goodix has invested strongly in recent years, developing core technologies such as cellular communications, radio frequency (RF) design, and low power architecture into the GR851x series -- pushing the envelope in all key performance indicators to deliver leading edge in industry performance.

Excellent Communication Performance

Stable and reliable data connections are the cornerstones of cellular IoT applications. The advanced communication processing (CP) subsystem owned by Goodix provides stable communication and reliable data transmission, even under poor network conditions. Goodix's solution has already been fully certificated by China Mobile, China Telecom, and Deutsche Telekom, and will continue to gain further certification from other major global operators.

Ultra-Low Power OpenCPU Solution

Large-scale IoT applications demand fast development cycles. With its powerful OpenCPU dual AP/CP core architecture, Goodix's GR851x integrates a high-performance ARM® Cortex®-M4F core along with rich on-chip resources, eliminating the need for an external MCU. Furthermore, Goodix provides a powerful toolset that greatly simplifies application design, accelerates time-to-market, and improves overall development cost.

A Scalable Security Solution

Powerful hardware and software combine to form Goodix's outstanding security solution for protecting IoT devices. The ground-up developed security subsystem provides a comprehensive security mechanism, supporting OSCCA and Deutsche Telekom's nuSIM security solutions. In addition, simple and easy-to-use APIs can be customized and adapted to various security system platforms.

"NB-IoT is one of the core technologies in the massive IoT industry in the 5G era", remarked Sandy Hu, President of Goodix Technology. "The company's newly launched solution will deliver great value to the global IoT ecosystem. The breakthrough illustrates our determination and capabilities to extend our target market from consumer electronics, to further, broader markets including Internet of Things."

Goodix's NB-IoT solution has entered the commercial promotion stage and is expected to be mass produced in the fourth quarter of this year. For more product information on the GR851x series, please visit: www.goodix.com

