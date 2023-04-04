Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 17:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:58 Bollette gas marzo, Arera: "In calo di oltre 13%"

17:19 Roma, bimba morta dopo intervento. Procuratore generale: "Reato prescritto"

17:16 Valanga sull'Himalaya, travolto gruppo di turisti: almeno 7 morti - Video

17:10 Trump incriminato, ecco cosa succederà oggi: è l''indictment day'

16:50 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Chiuso definitivamente Tmb di Rocca Cencia"

16:50 Il messaggio di Trump: "Oggi mi arrestano, giorno tragico"

16:35 Musumeci: "Governo lavora a Liceo Mare o Turismo per dare nuove prospettive"

16:17 Ucraina, Biden: "Putin pensava di dividere Europa e Nato, ma si sbagliava"

16:15 Violante, 'equilibrio tra sfruttamento del mare e tutela ambientale'

16:09 Trump incriminato oggi, ex presidente scalpita per parlare subito

15:58 Santoro, 'oceano è una grande farmacia, dobbiamo tutelarlo'

15:56 Lavoro minorile, Save the Children: 336mila casi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc. (GBI) Announces First Commercial Contract Signing

04 aprile 2023 | 14.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PLANTATION, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI proudly announces the signing of their first Master Supply Agreement for commercializing an antibody. With the development of this new partnership, GBI's integrated CDMO biologics services will showcase their expertise in bringing a product from clinical trials through commercial supply while providing manufacturing of both Drug Substance and Drug Products. "This is a major milestone in our journey and a validation of the efforts our team has put into evolving GBI, and this is only the next step of many more exciting accomplishments as we continue our evolution," says CEO Darrin Schellin.

In conjunction with their exhilarating work in bringing life-altering therapies to the market with their partners, GBI is looking forward to expanding its horizons and has set new milestones with this new partnership. Karl Pinto, Chairman of the Board at GBI commented, "We have always invested and grown while supporting our clients' success, and this Agreement is a testament to the partnership we have built over many years with this key client. There are more to come!". Congratulations GBI.

About GBI

GBI is a uniquely qualified and flexible US–based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) that offers a Single Source Solution to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With 30 years of experience as an independent contract manufacturer, GBI has worked as a strategic partner with companies and institutions of all sizes, taking their products through clinical trials and towards rapid commercialization. GBI provides process development and cGMP manufacturing services encompassing drug substances and drug products for complex biologics, including multi-specific antibodies, recombinant proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and other cell-based products.

For more information, please visit https://www.gbibio.com/

or

Contact: info@gbibio.com

GBI1850 N.W. 69th AvenuePlantation, FL 33313Phone: 954-321-5300Fax: 954-587-6378info@gbibio.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965652/gbi_logo_rgb_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goodwin-biotechnology-inc-gbi-announces-first-commercial-contract-signing-301787367.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza evolving GBI GBI proudly announces showcase their expertise major
Vedi anche
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Juve-Inter
News to go
Finlandia entra nella Nato
News to go
Frode bonus edilizi, 48 indagati
Migranti, a Salerno la Ocean Viking: 92 a bordo, metà sono minori soli
News to go
Palermo, in magazzino serra e droga con foto di Hitler e Putin
News to go
Bonus box auto, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Pnnr, fibrillazioni nella maggioranza
News to go
Olanda, treno si schianta contro gru: un morto e decine di feriti
News to go
Fedriga vince elezioni regionali in Friuli Venezia Giulia
News to go
Da oggi la Finlandia è nella Nato
News to go
Papa Francesco e la pensione: "Renderla possibile è un diritto"
News to go
Iran, nuova stretta sul velo: niente istruzione per chi non lo indossa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza