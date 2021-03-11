Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 14:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:33 Covid: Ema approva vaccino Johnson & Johnson

14:26 Vaccino covid AstraZeneca, Aifa vieta un lotto in Italia

14:05 Milano-Bicocca-Cefriel insieme per case manager infermieristico

13:50 Zona rossa, ecco le regioni a rischio

13:42 Meghan e intervista da Oprah, William: "Famiglia Reale non è razzista"

13:26 Scuola: dall'idea al business plan, Bcp lancia progetto educazione finanziaria

13:20 Covid, positivo sottosegretario Costa: "Sto bene, sintomi lievi"

13:04 Covid Veneto, oggi 1.677 contagi: bollettino 11 marzo

13:04 Covid: Costa (Auser), 'con circoli chiusi anziani più soli, 300mila cercano 'compagnia telefonica''

12:52 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino regioni: contagi 11 marzo

12:46 Covid Marche, oggi 921 contagi: bollettino 11 marzo

12:31 Covid, "anticorpi in 98,2% sanitari vaccinati": lo studio del Niguarda

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Gore REDUCE Clinical Study Five-Year Results Demonstrate That PFO Closure With The GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder Provides Safe Long-Term Reduction Of Recurrent Stroke

11 marzo 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

- Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the REDUCE Study continues to show the largest reduction in recurrent ischemic stroke in all PFO shunt sizes over medical therapy alone.*,¹

- Long-term results highlight GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder can be trusted for patient safety and effective defect closure.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore), today announced that Gore REDUCE Study long-term follow-up results were published in the March 2021 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), highlighting the benefits of patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure. The extended follow-up data further supports the use of GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder in long-term recurrent stroke prevention.

The long-term data demonstrated a 69 percent relative reduction (P = .007) in ischemic stroke in patients treated with a Gore Device compared to patients treated with antiplatelet therapy alone.1 Significantly, these data demonstrate no new device or procedure-related serious adverse events observed during the extended follow-up (median of five years) and continue to build on the GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder's strong legacy of patient safety.1,2

The REDUCE Study evaluated whether PFO closure with a Gore Device plus antiplatelet therapy reduces the risk of stroke compared to antiplatelet therapy alone. The controlled, open-label study included 664 randomized patients at 63 investigational sites in seven countries. A total of 441 patients were treated with a Gore Device for PFO closure plus antiplatelet therapy and 223 patients were treated with antiplatelet therapy alone.

During the extended follow-up, there was only one new case of non-serious atrial fibrillation (AFib), and it resolved.2 At a median follow-up of 3.2 years the study showed only 0.5 percent device or procedure-related serious AFib, and at a median follow-up of five years, no new serious AFib cases were reported. No new cases of AFib were associated with the device or procedure.2

"We are excited to publish the REDUCE Study extended follow-up. These are important data as they confirm the procedure is safe with only one new episode of atrial fibrillation and no issues related to frame fractures, thrombus, embolization or erosion. Overall, the benefit of PFO closure persisted during late follow-up by lowering the risk of recurrent stroke with minimal risk for adverse events," said John F. Rhodes, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, and U.S. Cardiology National Principal Investigator for the REDUCE Study.

PFOs occur after birth when the foramen ovale, an opening between the heart's upper two chambers in an unborn baby, fails to close and allows blood to flow between the two atria. PFO occurs in about one in four people.3 While most people do not need to be treated for PFO, in some patients, stroke can occur if a blood clot travels through the opening and to the brain. About one quarter of first-time strokes are cryptogenic, or due to an unknown cause, and up to half of patients who have a cryptogenic stroke are found to have PFO.4

Twenty-five patients would need to be treated with a Gore Device* to prevent one recurrent stroke event over five years, demonstrating compelling real-world therapeutic value for patients treated with a GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder.1

The GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder combines unique materials and design to provide a soft and conformable device for safe and effective PFO closure. The minimal, nitinol wire frame structure, covered with ePTFE material, conforms to the adjacent, native anatomy facilitating high closure rates with rapid tissue ingrowth and stabilization. With over 45,000 devices sold globally and nine years of clinical use, GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder can be trusted for safety and performance.

"These outcomes for long-term safety and recurrent stroke reduction speak volumes to the durability, performance and effectiveness of the GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder," said John Laschinger, M.D., Gore's Cardiac Chief Medical Advisor. "The unique benefit of our conformable design tailored to fit unique PFO anatomies is underscored by the fact that GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder has a 99 percent effective closure rate at 24 months." (data on file 2020; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc; Flagstaff, AZ.)

The GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder received U.S. Food and Drug Administration premarket approval for the percutaneous closure of PFO in 2018. It is also approved in the European Union for percutaneous closure of PFO. Furthermore, it is approved in the United States and European Union for closure of a type of atrial septal defect.§

* The REDUCE Study determined safety and efficacy of PFO closure with the GORE CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder or GORE® HELEX® Septal Occluder plus antiplatelet medical management compared to antiplatelet medical management alone in patients with a PFO and history of cryptogenic stroke. All PFO anatomies were incorporated into this study within indicated sizing parameters of the Instructions for Use.

†Beginning in June 2011.

‡Effective closure defined as freedom from large shunt > 25 bubbles as detected by transthoracic echocardiography adjudicated by Echo Core Lab.

§For complete indications and other important safety information for Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions for Use (IFU).

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 50 million medical devices implanted over the course of more than 45 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives. goremedical.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion. gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, Together, improving life, CARDIOFORM and HELEX are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

2149161-EN  MARCH 2021

GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder

 

GORE® CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454295/W_L_Gore_Associates.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454237/CARDIOFORM_Septal_Occluder.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454238/CARDIOFORM_Septal_Occluder.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243625/W_L_Gore_Associates_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN06280 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Recurrent ischemic stroke shunt sizes over stroke PFO Closure
Vedi anche
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza