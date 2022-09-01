Governance and Management Changes at Affidea

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its July acquisition of a majority stake in Affidea, the largest European provider of advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services, GBL is initiating changes in the company's governance, including the composition of a new Supervisory Board.

Guy Blomfield, former CEO of Alliance Medical Group, has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board and will assume the role of interim CEO for the foreseeable future. Mr. Blomfield brings to Affidea relevant experience from a broad range of healthcare services sectors, including diagnostics, hospitals and dentistry. Moreover, he has extensive knowledge of several of Affidea's geographic markets. Mr. Blomfield, along Affidea management team, will continue to develop the business in its existing markets as well as seek expansion opportunities in new markets, that correspond to GBL's long-term investment horizon.

After having transformed Affidea into a world-class healthcare provider, CEO Giuseppe Recchi will pursue other opportunities while remaining closely involved with Affidea as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Guy Blomfield stated, "I am very much looking forward to working with my Affidea colleagues across the business to further develop our local clinical presence and equally to support Affidea clinicians and teams to optimize our patient services over the long term. The contributions of Giuseppe and the other Supervisory Board members will be essential to these endeavors."

For Michal Chalaczkiewicz, GBL Investment Partner and Affidea Non-Executive Supervisory Board Member, "I would like to thank Giuseppe for his role in having successfully grown the business. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as a Non-Executive Board Member, benefiting from his knowledge and experience with Affidea. This transition is a natural evolution, facilitating a smooth transition between the Management team and the new Supervisory Board. We are thrilled to welcome Guy as Chairman and interim CEO. His track record and industry expertise will help the company achieve its ambitious targets."

Giuseppe Recchi commented: "I am proud to have transformed Affidea into a champion in its field by almost doubling the number of centers and revenues and growing the company to 11,000 people. Affidea is now well positioned to further transform the healthcare industry, and I am happy to support GBL in this new chapter. In line with my long-term plans, I am ready to dedicate my time to other personal projects."

Biographies

Guy Blomfield, a British national, has considerable professional experience spanning from Managing Partner roles in consultancy to top management and advisory roles at companies such as Oasis Dental Care and BMI Healthcare. Between 2011 and 2018, he successfully led Alliance Medical Group, one of the leading providers of imaging services in Europe. Mr. Blomfield holds a MSc from the London School of Economics.

Giuseppe Recchi, an engineer by education, has spent over 30 years developing private as well as multinational listed companies in sectors such as infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and healthcare. Under his leadership since 2018, Affidea has met extraordinary success, despite the covid-19 pandemic, including 30 acquisitions in four years. Mr. Recchi positioned Affidea as a leader in advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services across its 15 European geographies. Giuseppe started his career as CEO of Tileman Spa and Recchi Construction SpA, building complex infrastructures across 25 countries world-wide. During 12 years in General Electric, he had several leadership positions, including head of Corporate M&A in EMEA for industrial businesses and CEO of GE South Europe. Giuseppe Recchi, who has been appointed Knight of the Order of Labor by Italy's President, has previously led Telecom Italia as Executive Chairman and has been Chairman of Eni SpA. He also held various Board roles among which Exor SpA, Blackstone's European Advisory Board, UnipolSai SpA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology E.I.

Affidea is the largest European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services. Founded in 1991, the company operates 327 centers across 15 countries, providing high-quality medical services to nearly 12 million patients every year. Affidea has successfully added and integrated more than 100 centers in the last three years. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company has become the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology as over 50% of the centers recognized on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars belong to Affidea. In June this year, Affidea has been awarded the "Diagnostics Provider of the Year" by HealthInvestors.

