Government contacts Italians in Turkey, Syria quake zone

Italy's foreign ministry has reached out to Italians in southern Turkey and northern Syria, where over 1,700 people died and thousands were injured when a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early on Monday.

"The foreign ministry's crisis unit has contacted the Italian citizens present in the country and is acting in close connection with the Italian embassies and consulates in the area to verify the conditions of the Italian communities in the affected areas," said a foreign ministry statement.

"At the moment, there are no reports of injuries or deaths among Italians," the statement added.

The statement invited all Italians located in the quake-hit areas "whether temporarily or not" to register on the 'Italians in the World' section of the ministry's website, to download the crisis unit's mobile app and to turn on GPS on their phones.