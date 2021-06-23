Government of Angola (Ministry of Transport): International Public Tender Open for the Management of the Port of Lobito's Multi-Purpose Container and General Cargo Terminal, With a 20-Year Execution Period

LOBITO, Angola, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An International Public Tender for the concession of the Commercial Port of Lobito's Multi-Purpose Container and General Cargo Terminal is still open. The purpose of the tender is the management, exploitation and investment in expanding the capacity of the Commercial Port of Lobito's Multi-Purpose Container and General Cargo Terminal, a port infrastructure comprising a total area of 241,540.94 m2, with the capacity to handle over one million tonnes of non-container cargo and 250,000 TEUs.

The deadline for the submission of applications is August 16, 2021 and the above-mentioned tender is aimed at foreign companies or business associations that have demonstrable experience in the activity in question or that meet the requirements demanded in the program.

Companies interested in participating in the tender must meet the following requirements:

Bidders must submit their applications in a physical format, to the headquarters of Empresa Portuária do Lobito, specifically to the Concessions room, located in the Lobito Port Container Terminal building, 1.º andar, Rua 1 de Dezembro, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and they must be addressed to the Comissão de Avaliação das Concessões.

For more information on applications, interested parties should visit the following links:

www.concursos-mintrans.ao

www.mintrans-tenders.ao

