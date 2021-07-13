Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:42 Nasce la nuova collana economica Sellerio

17:29 Ddl Zan, "clima incandescente" in Senato: Casellati convoca capigruppo

17:10 Covid oggi Puglia, 97 contagi: bollettino 13 luglio

17:03 Covid oggi VdA, 1 contagio e 1 morto: bollettino 13 luglio

16:47 Covid, Di Domenico (Gsk): "Contro virus e varianti anticorpi monoclonali sono l'arma in più"

16:41 Conto alla rovescia per il 9° Web Marketing Festival

16:41 Sport e disabilità, Lega Navale Italiana con Cimmino nella traversata Ostia-Torvaianica

16:40 Covid oggi Italia, 1.534 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 13 luglio

16:35 Draghi e Cartabia domani in visita al carcere di Santa Maria Capua Vetere

16:33 Covid oggi Campania, 136 contagi: bollettini 13 luglio

16:21 Covid oggi Emilia, 76 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 13 luglio

16:04 Covid oggi Lazio, 166 contagi. A Roma 123 casi: bollettino 13 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Govt tracking Michele Colosio killing in Mexico

13 luglio 2021 | 17.44
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Photo:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA

Italy's embassy in Mexico, "in close liaison with the foreign ministry", is following the case of 42-year-old aid worker Michele Colosio, who was killed in southern Chiapas state, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Embassy is in contact with the Mexican police authorities in order to keep up with developments in the case and with the victim's family, to whom it is providing the maximum assistance," said the statement.

Colosio, a radiologist the town Borgosatollo in northern Italy, was reported to have been slain on Sunday in the city of San Cristobal de Las Casas.

The association Colosio worked for, La Casa de Salud Comunitaria Yi’bel ik’ Raíz del Viento, wrote on Facebook that he was murdered on his way home after watching the Euro2020 final in which Italy beat England.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Mexico foreign ministry Michele Colosio murder
Vedi anche
News to go
Recovery, Ecofin approva Pnrr Italia e altri 11 Paesi
News to go
Messico, volontario italiano ucciso nel Chiapas
News to go
Lecco, bus in fiamme in galleria: autista-eroe salva 25 ragazzini
News to go
Ddl Zan oggi in discussione al Senato
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Ancora dentro epidemia terribile"
News to go
Vacanze estive per 33 milioni di italiani
News to go
Italia campione d'Europa, la festa degli Azzurri per le vie di Roma
News to go
Piogge e temporali, in arrivo il primo break dell'estate
News to go
Ocse: più disoccupati in Italia a causa della pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso positività raddoppiato in una settimana
News to go
Papa, si allunga la degenza in ospedale
Con pandemia crollo degli autonomi, il quadro dell'Inps
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza