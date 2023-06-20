Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:52
Govt vows to protect refugees, foster legal migration, humanitarian corridors

20 giugno 2023 | 13.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text
Afghan refugees arriving in Italy from Kabul in August 2021 after the Taliban takeover. Photo: Stefano Carofei)

Italy's rightwing government is committed to assisting refugees, including through the creation of humanitarian corridors to help them immigrate legally, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"On #World Refugee Day, the government renews its pledge to protect refugees and find lasting solutions for them," Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.

"This includes setting up humanitarian corridors which can foster legal migration and fight violence and persecution. Especially in the Sahel and North Africa," the tweet added.

