Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:53 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.606 contagi e 36 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:45 Russia, Fifa e Uefa sospendono Nazionale e club

18:43 Covid oggi Trentino, 111 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:40 Farmaci, Gentile (Takeda): "Plasmaderivati innovativi e fondamentali come i vaccini'

18:27 Covid oggi Campania, 1.380 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:25 Malattie rare, a Roma il 'monumento invisibile' dedicato a milioni di storie

18:21 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.613 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:14 Vaticano, difesa Becciu: "Dopo 7 mesi chiediamo ancora accesso a dati integrali"

18:12 Covid oggi Italia, 17.981 contagi e 207 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

17:58 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, da Abruzzo in partenza i primi aiuti Croce rossa

17:58 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina, Bracco: "Ritardi da colmare ma sarà un successo come Expo"

17:19 Guerra Ucraina Russia, Putin a Macron: "Per intesa Kiev neutrale e Crimea"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GOYA EUROPA TO DISTRIBUTE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD TO THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE

28 febbraio 2022 | 17.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Europa, the European arm of Goya Foods Inc., will distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to the people of Ukraine in response to the international call for critical aid of food, fuel, and medicine.  Through Goya's facilities and distributors throughout Europe, Goya is positioned to provide humanitarian aid and quickly mobilize products to Ukraine and Poland, where many refugees are fleeing. 

"Through our Goya Gives global initiative, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, however, this is a historic attack and genocide on innocent civilians and we cannot sit back and do nothing," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods | Goya Europa. "We are blessed to have a presence nearby and we are fortunate to be able to answer the call for help. We send our prayers and love to the people of Ukraine and all those who are on the ground putting their own lives at risk to help those in need." 

"Goya Europa's strategic location allows us to react with immediate assistance.  We have already begun handling the logistics of sending the food through our distribution partners in Poland and Ukraine," said William Unanue, General Manager of Goya Europa.

Through Goya Gives, Goya donated over 4.5 million pounds of food during the pandemic, over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, over 400,000 pounds of food to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, and over a million pounds of food to Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, Irene, and Ida. 

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world.  The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table.  For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

For more information, contact: Natalie J. Maniscalco845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755708/Goya_Europa.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153368/GOYA_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Through Goya's facilities distributors throughout Europe cibo food
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, allarme dell'Onu sui bambini
News to go
Caro bollette, arriva la rateizzazione contro gli aumenti
News to go
Reddito e pensione di cittadinanza, i dati di gennaio
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi inizio negoziati - Video
News to go
Dino Zoff compie 80 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky chiede di entrare subito in Ue
News to go
Ucraina, Unhcr: "Oltre 500mila rifugiati hanno lasciato il Paese"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: un conflitto lungo un secolo - Video
1 aprile: fine stato emergenza. Cosa cambia in Italia?
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Algeria pronta ad aumentare forniture gas a Europa
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, aumentano prezzi di pane e pasta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza