Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 00:08
00:04 AstraZeneca, vaccino e trombosi: Italia aspetta news da Ema

23:45 Omicidio Gentile, morto in carcere il presunto autore

23:09 Covid Sicilia, zona rossa per altri 6 comuni

22:46 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Picco raggiunto"

22:44 Vaccini in azienda al via: dipendenti vaccinati su base volontaria

22:22 Airaudo: "Miei genitori morti segnalati da un mese per vaccino"

22:03 Superenalotto, nessun 6: jackpot vola a 133,8 milioni

21:47 Denise Pipitone, Twitter contro tv russa: "Vergogna"

21:26 AstraZeneca, Speranza: "Mi fido di Aifa ed Ema"

20:57 Letta: "Renzi? Incontro andato alla grande, ma siamo diversi"

20:30 Vaccino Covid, AstraZeneca sospende test su bambini e adolescenti

20:08 Covid, Toti: "Draghi dia risposte su riaperture"

GP Strategies Wins SAP Partner Excellence Award

06 aprile 2021 | 12.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLUMBIA, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX), a leading workforce transformation solutions partner, is pleased to announce it has won the SAP Partner Excellence Award for the Denmark region. SAP presented the award to GP Strategies earlier this month.

The Partner Excellence awards recognize top partners for their excellence in sales, innovation, technology, and services, as well as in solution-specific areas. SAP selected GP Strategies based on their engagement, drive, and overall professionalism.

"SAP Partner Excellence Award goes to a partner that has excelled in professionalism and cooperation, and we see great potential for opportunities with GP Strategies going forward. Our sales team as well as our customers have noticed that GP Strategies' engagement and drive has been exemplary and we value our partnership," said Lena Brinklov, Partner Business Manager at SAP.

Mikkel Krogsdal-Wogensen, Managing Director at GP Strategies, commented on the award win, "We are proud to be selected for this award and for the recognition of GP Strategies as the experienced and trusted partner choice for SAP SuccessFactors implementations."

GP Strategies has been an SAP partner for more than 25 years, with one of the highest numbers of certified and professionally certified consultants, providing high-quality SuccessFactors implementations and support across the globe. Their expertise and proven record in the talent management domain with SAP SuccessFactors solutions are helping companies digitalize HR practices and accelerate business execution. The GP Strategies' SAP SuccessFactors team provides full suite end-to-end implementation and support services spread across over 150 clients, in multiple industries and in over a dozen countries.

About GP StrategiesGP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customised to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace, and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. You can find additional information at gpstrategies.com.

© 2021 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

GP Strategies Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/GP Strategies Corporation)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95373/gp_strategies_corporation_logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
SAP Partner Excellence Award
in Evidenza