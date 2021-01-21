Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:47 Governo, convocato Cdm per questa sera

18:45 Covid Gb, 37.892 casi e 1290 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

18:36 Covid, Ecdc: "Molto alto rischio diffusione varianti"

18:22 Centrodestra vede Mattarella: "Preoccupati per l'Italia"

18:01 Covid e gel disinfettante, attenzione agli occhi dei bimbi

17:44 Covid Campania, 1.215 nuovi contagi e 40 morti: bollettino

17:43 Vaccino Pfizer, "da settimana prossima consegne regolari"

17:40 Covid Italia, oggi 14.078 contagi e 521 morti: il bollettino

17:38 Menarini, ok Ue a terapia contro neoplasia ematologica rara

17:33 Covid Puglia, 1.275 nuovi contagi e 26 morti: bollettino

17:27 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 2.234 casi e 55 decessi: i dati

17:16 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.303 contagi e Rt in calo: i dati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Covid Italia oggi Alan Friedman Crisi governo Cesa
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

GPS Interference Detection Now Standard on Orolia Time Servers

21 gennaio 2021 | 14.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

First Resilient Time Server to Address GPS Jamming at No Extra Cost

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia now offers GPS jamming detection as a standard feature for its flagship SecureSync® time servers. Now customers will not only receive the first DISA approved resilient timing and synchronization solution, they will also improve their Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) cybersecurity with this additional layer of detection.  

Orolia_Logo

Interference detection is a key enabler for greater resiliency in critical infrastructure, as defined in the DHS Resilient PNT conformance framework and the federal PNT Executive Order. SecureSync customers can now take an important step forward with the recommended Prevent, Respond, and Recover PNT protection steps through the seamless integration of proven interference detection technology. 

SecureSync is built on a scalable, flexible and highly configurable platform to offer precisely what customers need at the lowest cost of ownership. In addition to interference detection, greater resiliency on SecureSync is available through a multi-layered approach that can leverage anti-jam antennas, Orolia's complete Interference Detection and Mitigation (IDM) suite which includes spoofing detection, as well as time error minimization with high performance internal oscillators. Qualified military customers are also eligible for secure military signals such as SAASM and M-Code.

Military and critical infrastructure operations depend on continuous and accurate GPS signals, reliable PNT data, and ultra-precise time and frequency to synchronize critical systems. Today's leading military programs and government agencies trust SecureSync when failure is not an option.

"As the world leader in Resilient Timing, Orolia's customers expect us to deliver proven solutions while continuing to innovate and bring the latest PNT technologies to market," said Orolia COO Rohit Braggs. "Today, we're proud to offer GPS jamming detection as a standard feature on SecureSync, recognizing that GPS jamming is the most common form of interference today. This industry first demonstrates our commitment to customer success and protecting critical infrastructure." 

More information on this exciting new standard feature is available here. 

About SecureSync SecureSync is the first time and frequency reference system to be listed on the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Department of Products List for network interoperability. Standard features for this world-leading resilient time server include REST API, NTP over Anycast, traceability, and the industry's leading warranty: a full five years. SecureSync is compatible with global GNSS signals such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. More information is available on Orolia's website here.

About Orolia Orolia is the world leader in Resilient PNT solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com 

Contact: Jennifer Hewitt, (571) 388-8671, jennifer.hewitt@orolia.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840852/Orolia_Logo.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
en-US ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza GPS Interference Detection Now standard address GPS Jamming Interference Detection Now
Vedi anche
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza