Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:48 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Pd farà di Roma la pattumiera d'Italia"

22:43 Europei basket 2022, Italia-Estonia 83-62

22:24 Gas russo, Berlusconi: "Dipendenza Italia è colpa della sinistra"

22:22 Elezioni 2022, Parolin: "Cattolici esprimano valori della vita, non si mettano da parte"

22:12 US Open 2022, Berrettini batte Murray e va agli ottavi

21:53 Salvini: "Sanzioni arricchiscono Russia"

21:11 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Occhi di Letta non di tigre ma strabici"

21:03 Elezioni 2022, l'esperto: "TikTok? Social hanno impatto su voto, ma serve strategia"

21:01 Meloni e il militante Lgbt, il confronto sul palco - Video

20:34 Caro energia, Meloni: "Su tetto prezzo gas d'accordo con governo"

20:22 Mostra Venezia, con look 'gender fluid' e red carpet tricolore il divo Chalamet esalta il Lido

20:07 Teatro, al Vittoria omaggio al 'Canova svelato' con la Rbr Dance Company

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Graitec Group, Applied Software Welcome Scott McMaster as EVP

02 settembre 2022 | 18.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec, global BIM and modeling experts dedicated to empowering construction and manufacturing professionals to digitize and industrialize their processes, is excited to announce that Scott McMaster is joining as Executive Vice-President, North America. In addition, he will serve as a member of the corporate Graitec Group Executive Committee.

Formerly Managing Director with NTT Cloud Communications Americas, McMaster brings a dynamic and results-oriented leadership approach to the newly expanded Graitec Group in North America. As an international executive with over 20 years of experience leading and developing teams in the B2B sector, McMaster will help build on the strengths of Applied Software and Graitec, to devise strategic capabilities and high-performance teams to drive better business outcomes for our clients.

Manuel Liedot, Graitec CEO, said, "Graitec is a leader in helping customers across the construction and manufacturing value chain transform their business, from innovation to digitalization to industrialization. Scott will guide our efforts in North America to be the 'feet on the street', providing value and helping customers' overcome business challenges and transform how they operate."

"As partners with our Graitec customers, we bring additional value to their business journey," McMaster said August 24 during the Graitec/Applied Software ONE Event in Atlanta, GA. "The depth of software and service solutions offered with the combined portfolio of Graitec and Applied Software establishes value that will transform our customers' journey. I am excited to be part of this truly exceptional team to help expand the future growth of Graitec and help build a sustainable tomorrow."

On April 13, 2022, Applied Software became the newest member of the worldwide Graitec Group, which serves customers from offices in 14 countries and in 9 languages.

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing companies, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied, now part of the worldwide Graitec Group, has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

For more information:  Todd Weyandttweyandt@asti.com404.534.1843

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890841/Scott_McMaster_Graitec.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza joining as Executive Vice President corporate Graitec Group Executive Committee as global BIM
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo negli Usa, temperature da record
News to go
Cile al voto per la nuova Costituzione
News to go
Pronto soccorso, Simeu: "La peggior estate di sempre"
News to go
Gentiloni: "Accordo al G7 per tetto al prezzo del petrolio russo"
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "Ragazzi troveranno tutti docenti in classe"
News to go
Primo trapianto utero in Italia, nata bimba
News to go
Elettricità, Zelensky: "Pronti ad aumentare export verso Ue"
News to go
Covid, Ffp2 obbligatorie sui mezzi pubblici fino a 30 settembre
News to go
Argentina, tentato omicidio vicepresidente: arrestato 35enne
Caro energia e bollette, Letta: "Serve intervento europeo"
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà proclamato beato il 4 settembre
News to go
A Malpensa trafficante finto disabile, 13 kg di cocaina in carrozzina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza