Grassi Italy's new permanent representative in Geneva

Vincenzo Grassi has become Italy's permanent representative to the international organisations in Geneva - a UN hub - the foreign ministry tweeted on Monday, congratulating the career diplomat on his new role.

Grassi said in a message he would work to "build continuity in Italy's foreign policy in international forums... a goal of increased value at a time of global environmental, health and social challenges".

The UN World Health Organization, UNHCR, the International Labour Organization, and the International Organization for Migration are among UN entities based in Geneva, which houses over 40 international organizations, 180 permanent missions and 400 NGOs.