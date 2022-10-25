Green and Intelligent: Zoomlion Exhibits New Aerial Platforms, Earthmoving and Forklift Products at bauma 2022

MUNICH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) opened its exhibition at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, on October 24. With Vision Creates Future as its theme this year, Zoomlion is showcasing its recent major achievements in technology and product development, as well as its transformation in digitalisation, intelligence and sustainability.

Zoomlion is exhibiting a comprehensive lineup of high-end machinery products including earthmoving, hoisting, concrete, aerial working machinery and industrial vehicles.

The featured flagship aerial work platforms (AWP) products include scissor lift, straight boom and crank-type models. The ZA16JERT-Li and ZA20JERT-Li self-propelled lithium-ion off-road crane-arm AWPs are making their debut at bauma. With an AC motor drive, they can adapt to various working conditions, achieving low noise and emission free operation.

Two straight boom electric AWPs, ZT22JE and ZT26JE, are presented at bauma 2022. Equipped with an 80V lithium battery specifically designed for indoor application, both models have 300/450kg double-load capacity, 360-degree continuous rotary table, four-wheel drive and 45 percent (24°) gradeability to deliver a quiet, emission-free and efficient performance.

From the earthmoving sector, five excavator products developed for the high-end European market are on show. Three of these (ZE18GU, ZE26GU and ZE35GU) are small-tonnage excavator products featuring a tailless design and customized load-sensitive hydraulic system, which can improve maneuverability and reliability while enabling automatic fault diagnosis and convenient maintenance.

The ZE210GLC is a 21-ton excavator that underlines comfort, control and a car-level maintenance experience. It reduces fuel consumption by 10 percent through customized electronic positive flow control large displacement with low RPM technologies, and can also be equipped with a 2D/3D intelligent guidance system, electronic fence, voice recognition to improve operational efficiency. The ZS090V skid steer loader has a vertical lifting device with a loading capacity 10 percent higher than a circular lifting device, and its modular design allows the loader to carry over 200 types of functional tools to complete multiple tasks.

Zoomlion is also presenting new intelligent and green forklifts including the lithium-ion models FB25H and FB35S. Both are equipped with AC traction electric control and AC pump electric control, and the motors are equipped with temperature and speed sensors to realize autonomous protection and maintenance. Its regenerative braking function can recover 25 percent of the energy when braking, significantly extending its battery life.

Digitalisation as Zoomlion's high priority

Zoomlion has put digitalisation as high on its list of priorities and at bauma 2022 the company is displaying its intelligent remote management platform for aerial working and earthmoving machineries. The tailor-made intelligent platform for monitoring and rental management can quickly complete tasks such as equipment positioning/monitoring, fault diagnosis, locking/unlocking and more, while also helping customers to manage rental contracts and payments and gain real-time equipment information remotely.

Zoomlion will host a series of new product launch events, product seminars and roadshows at bauma 2022., Please visit booth FS905/2 for more information and insight.

"Zoomlion is delighted to bring intelligent and sustainable products and digitalisation services and share with our partners at bauma 2022," said Fan Zhide, Assistant General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company. "2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Zoomlion, and as a pioneering industry leader committed to bringing values to customers and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities, we are committed to advancing digital, intelligent and green transformation and contribute to a better, more sustainable future."

