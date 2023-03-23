Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Marzo 2023
Green Street Celebrates 15-Year London Anniversary with Heard on the Thames Redux and Pan-European Commercial Real Estate Milestones

23 marzo 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its London office with the 2023 debut of Heard on the Thames Research report. The firm also reflects on how its public and private market commercial real estate intelligence has evolved and expanded to better serve European market participants.

Heard on the Thames explores the most important real estate topics facing the Pan-European region on a quarterly basis. Returning after a more than seven-year hiatus, the report provides thought-provoking commentary on a variety of issues for public and private real estate investors, lenders, bankers and other industry participants. In the March 2023 "European Soul Searching" report, Green Street's Managing Director and Head of European Research, Peter Papadakos, examines the trajectory of the European REIT sector since 2008.

"The European property market and our firm have evolved meaningfully over the past 15 years," said Green Street CEO Jeffry Stuek Jr. "While initially focused on the European public market, we rapidly grew our investment into an industry leading suite of private-market products and services, to help our clients optimize their investment strategies and maximize returns."As the demand for private real estate market intelligence accelerated in recent years, Green Street responded with these key strategic moves:

European Sales CompsLondon Advisory & Consulting30-Market ExpansionReact News Acquisition

The London office now occupies two floors of office space at 25 Maddox St. in London from where Green Street expects to provide ever-more relevant products and services to the European property investment community. To read Heard on the Thames, contact Green Street.

About Green StreetGreen Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stacey CorsoPublic Relations Managerscorso@greenstreet.com(415) 672-6460

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-celebrates-15-year-london-anniversary-with-heard-on-the-thames-redux-and-pan-european-commercial-real-estate-milestones-301779465.html

