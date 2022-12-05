Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Green Street Expands European Market Coverage to Enhance its Standardised Pan-European Commercial Property Analytics

05 dicembre 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

--Firm's European Market Data provides trusted cross-border, cross-currency, and cross-sector insight on Pan-European commercial property operating fundamentals and valuation--

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, has expanded its Pan-European market coverage to 30 metros with the addition of new data, analytics and research on Edinburgh, Geneva, Lisbon, Prague and Warsaw. These five cities have been incorporated into Green Street's powerful web platform to provide market participants with an unparalleled view of operating fundamentals and valuation throughout the Pan-European region based on average-quality assets. Specifically, this expansion enables the comparison of proprietary Market Grades, net initial yields, economic cap rates, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), market forecasts, sales comps, and insights, with more than 15 years of historical data, across 30 metro areas for the Office, Industrial, Residential and Retail property sectors.

"Green Street's expanded Pan-European market analytics enables swift and easy comparison of commercial property in Europe – standardized across 17 countries and eight different currencies – to empower our clients to make the most-informed capital-allocation decisions," explains Kris Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer for Green Street. "Market participants gain competitive insight on high-yielding, burgeoning markets at the property-sector level, which is critical during times of volatility and unrest," he shares.

"Building off the momentum from our recent European Sales Comps launch, the addition of these new markets supports Green Street's commitment to aggressively investing in our global data, analytics and research to continuously innovate and expand the breadth and depth of our robust web platform of actionable intelligence," Hoffman concludes.

For more information on how expanded Green Street Pan-European market coverage can assist commercial real estate decision makers, watch our video and read this blog: Searching for Pan-European Property Yields

About Green StreetGreen Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact:Green StreetStacey CorsoPR Manager+1(415) 672-6460scorso@greenstreet.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960850/Map____Analytics__cropped.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-expands-european-market-coverage-to-enhance-its-standardised-pan-european-commercial-property-analytics-301694002.html

