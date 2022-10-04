Green Street's React News Expands Its Editorial Coverage in Response to Growing Interest in Continental European Commercial Property

--Expanded coverage includes twice-daily emails packed with breaking news, a weekly roundup email focused solely on the Continent, and a new Germany Bulletin--

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- React News, Green Street's exclusive European news product, has expanded its editorial coverage of Europe's commercial property sector across the Continent. React's enhancement for subscribers includes expanding its European Bulletin to twice daily Monday to Thursday, and morning bulletin on Friday. An additional "Best of the Week" email on Friday solely focusing on Continental Europe with breaking news across Germany, Nordics, France, Italy, Spain and more, has also been launched.

A new weekly Germany Bulletin features exclusive market commentary and a round-up of the biggest articles from the prior week. The launch of the bulletin builds on React's commitment to the region, following the hiring of sector experts Mira Kaizl and Michael Minarzik earlier in 2022.

"React has provided unparalleled coverage of the biggest commercial real estate stories in the U.K. and Ireland since our founding in 2019. In response to the increasing demand from readers investing in Continental Europe, we expanded our geographic focus over the years, while further accelerating our investments and the content we provide," says Julie Cruz, Managing Editor, Europe. "More real-time insights twice-a-day gives us a leading edge in this competitive industry – with every transaction that closes, during every economic cycle."

The new Continental coverage aligns with Green Street's commitment to providing a 360-degree view of global commercial real estate and to growing its presence in Europe, also demonstrated by the recent launch of its verified European Sales Comps solution that delivers standardized insights on market pricing.

Interested parties can subscribe to React News, or meet React and Green Street this week at EXPO (Hall A2, booth #523) for a free trial.

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

