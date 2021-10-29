Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:59 Covid oggi Lazio, 583 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 298 nuovi casi

15:28 Rottura con Italia Viva agita Pd, Letta frena tensioni: "Avanti con campo largo"

15:28 Terni, sindaco: "Nessun divieto di minigonne o scollature, non ritiro l'ordinanza"

15:26 Centrosinistra, Alfieri (Pd): "Alleanza solo con M5S non è proposta vincente"

15:23 Scuola, studentessa Tasso (Roma): "Sono delusa, ragazzi al corteo pubblicano su Instagram e vanno via"

15:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 23 nuovi contagi: bollettino 29 ottobre

15:02 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 167 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 29 ottobre

14:59 G20 2021 a Roma: Eur e strade chiuse, la mappa

14:41 Covid Inghilterra oggi, uno su 50 è positivo

14:33 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson dura 2 mesi? Bassetti 'contro' Crisanti

14:23 Spazio, viaggio in orbita per studiare il metabolismo dell'uomo

14:14 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, Pregliasco: "Niente panico, la protezione cala ma c'è"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

29 ottobre 2021 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products.

Greener Technology

Since 2018, Hisense reduced HFC-245fa through technology innovation, reformed its refrigerator production using foaming technology and lowered greenhouse emissions. As a result, it decreased approximately 5847.3 tons of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, in 2021, United Nations Development Program(UNDP) publicly appraised the technology as an eco-leader in the fridge industry.

More Energy Saving

Hisense has now lowered the power consumption of a 100-inch Laser TV to around 250 watts, while the LCD TV of the same size has a power consumption of more than 800 watts. In the future, Hisense will reduce the energy consumption of 100-inch Laser TV to under 200 watts. 

Sustainable Manufacturing

Hisense strictly follows the principles of energy conservation and environmental protection at all stages, from raw material selection to production and processing. For example, when Hisense manufactures a new series of TVs, it optimizes the overall heat dissipation system of the TV, reduces the thickness of the back cover of the TV, and saves 4,626 tons of plastic each year, which is equivalent to reducing the use of 514 million plastic bags.

Along with the COP26 conference, CNBC launched the CNBC ESG Council, a roundtable summit attended and discussed by the CEOs of the world's most prominent companies. Speaking beforehand, Hisense President Jia Shaoqian, a member of the CNBC ESG Council, shared his insights and actions on technological innovation and sustainable development with global audiences.

President Jia also stated that, as a company with social influence and fulfillment of social responsibility, we should always focus on ESG, achieve the goal of being green, healthy, low energy consumption and environmental protection, meanwhile, without sacrificing the environment, achieving sustainable development with greener, healthier, lower energy consumption and better environmental protection. Sustainable development is a long-term endeavor for Hisense. Internally, Hisense adheres to a long-term initiative of building a better environment for enterprises and employees. Externally, we fulfill environmental protection and social responsibility to ensure that consumer rights and the world environment are protected.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673596/Hisense_Greener_Technology.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673595/Hisense_Energy_Saving.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673597/Hisense_Sustainable_Manufacturing.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hisense Contributes Hisense continues supply chain green Technology
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, Roma blindata per i leader del mondo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati Iss: su Rt e incidenza
News to go
Droga, operazione internazionale della Gdf
Studenti in protesta a Roma: "Oppressi, vogliamo un nuovo modo di imparare" - Video
News to go
Serie A, Napoli e Milan in vetta alla classifica
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sicilia
News to go
Manovra 2022, via libera alla legge di bilancio
News to go
Ora solare ottobre 2021, quando cambia
News to go
Mercato auto, è crisi dei semiconduttori
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
A Parigi il Salone del cioccolato
News to go
Covid Africa, Oms: "Solo 5 Paesi con 40% di vaccinati entro l'anno"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza