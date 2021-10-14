Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:31 Alitalia, partenza in ritardo per l'ultimo volo

21:10 Alitalia, Ita si aggiudica il marchio per 90 milioni di euro

20:11 Cgil: Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "Manifestazione non illegittima ma altamente inopportuna"

20:02 Green pass obbligatorio, allerta per proteste

19:37 Ecobonus auto elettriche 2021, ok al rifinanziamento

19:33 Cgil, Flick: "manifestazione contro violenza non di per sé riconducibile a propaganda elettorale"

19:05 Norvegia: Spigarelli (Fitarco), 'arco da caccia in Italia è equiparato a fucile ad un colpo'

18:37 Smart TV e streaming, Italia cresce ma non abbandona il passato

18:31 Green Pass obbligatorio, Conte: "Prezzo tamponi da calmierare ancora"

18:01 Reddito cittadinanza, Salvini: "A Draghi chiesto di tagliarlo abbondantemente"

17:34 Covid oggi Piemonte, 198 contagi: bollettino 14 ottobre

17:32 Green Pass, costituzionalista Azzariti: "Manifestazione non viola silenzio elettorale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GreenBroz Inc. To Showcase New Cannabis Post-Harvest Processing Technology at MJBizCon Innovation Booth in Las Vegas October 19-20, 2021

14 ottobre 2021 | 19.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., the leading-edge developer of cannabis post-harvest processing automation technology, today announced they will kick off MJBizCon 2021 with an all-new exhibit in the Central Hall at booth C6238, highlighting next-gen product innovations and design solutions from their in-house engineering team. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a first look at the new patent-pending technological design advances up close, watch demos and schedule private consultations to learn more.

"GreenBroz is more than a company that manufactures equipment," GreenBroz Mechanical Engineer Kevin Bower said. "We invest heavily in engineering innovation and are really an incubator for novel, future-oriented technology solutions. We are excited to be able to share what we have been working on and welcome the opportunity for in-person interaction and customer feedback."

Exhibit highlights will include the GreenBroz Model G Grinder and the Model Z Belt Trimmer. Geared to the pre-roll market, the Model G Grinder features a first-of-its-kind system that employs a non-destructive milling action and built-in stem-screening technology that for the first time allows for the elimination of stems while preserving valuable trichomes, enhancing quality significantly. This low-velocity, low-torque, low-decibel machine is a game changer that delivers particle size control with zero vibration.

"The machine gets the perfect grind every time and will by far be the best and most advanced grinder on the market," said Jonah Carrington, GM of Humboldt Operations, Cookies.

The Model Z Belt Trimmer is an industry first, offering high throughput while maintaining impeccable quality of the end product. With the capability to process 100+ pounds per hour, it combines the throughput efficiency of typical barrel trimmers with the quality generated by the traditional GreenBroz Dry Trimmer, making it like nothing else on the market today.

The machine's unique, patent-pending serpentine blade action optimizes the amount of time the product is in contact with the blades, meaning only one pass is needed to fully trim cannabis or hemp. Fin angles are fully adjustable as is the speed of the blades, allowing for strain-specific settings. Unlike other machines, all excess trim generated by the Model Z is suitable for secondary processing, leading to less raw material loss and increased profits.

In addition to the innovation booth, GreenBroz will have their N-Line System on display in the North Hall at Booth N3034.

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American made at its newly expanded Las Vegas manufacturing facility, which opened in 2019. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com.

Media Contact:

Jaana Prallpralljaana@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659804/Z_G_DESERT__1.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN39240 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza first look at engineering team at booth C6238 watch demos
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: il bollettino del 14 ottobre
News to go
Aumentano a settembre richieste prestiti da parte delle famiglie
News to go
Atp Indian Wells, Sinner battuto agli ottavi
News to go
Lavoro, Letta: "Priorità è ridurre le tasse"
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio, al via domani
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati incontrano Draghi e Orlando
News to go
Spaccio di droga tra Lombardia e Campania, 18 arresti
News to go
Turismo, a Rimini il TTG Travel Experience 2021
News to go
Alitalia, oggi l'ultimo volo
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo: imputati assenti
News to go
Green pass lavoro, cosa succede da domani 15 ottobre
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza