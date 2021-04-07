Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021
GreenBroz Launches Industry-First Cannabis Rise-N-Sort Post-Harvest Processing System

07 aprile 2021 | 19.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., the U.S.-based, industry-leading developer of cannabis post-harvest processing technology, announced today the launch of its Rise-N-Sort System. This powerful, fully integrated system combines the Rise Conveyor, Precision Sorter, and Sorter Table to efficiently consolidate the movement and segregation of product into differing size groups. This three-part system allows a processing rate of 6 pounds per minute, representing a steep gain compared with the rate of 2 pounds per minute for hand processing.

GreenBroz, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/GreenBroz, Inc.)

"Our offerings are more than just solutions; they're a growth plan for our clients," said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz Inc. "We are beyond excited to provide a purpose-built, industry-born solution that retains the quality of the product by protecting the delicate trichomes, while also increasing throughput significantly."

This first-of-its-kind system operates gently without vibration, and is constructed using food-grade stainless steel, surgical steel, polyurethane, and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMW), ensuring the product remains as close to fresh-off-the-stem as possible. Human touch points are minimized, mitigating contamination risk and ensuring end product consistency.

Key System Features:

The system is modular and can be combined with the GreenBroz Model M Dry Trimmer to create a complete end-to-end solution, taking raw product all the way from trimming to ready for packaging.

"The elegant design and efficiency we're able to offer with this system is a direct result of the creativity and dedication of our engineering team and would not have been possible without our state-of-the-art, in-house design lab with complete rapid prototyping capabilities," said Kevin Bower, GreenBroz Lead Engineer.

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American-made at its Las Vegas manufacturing facility. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com.

Media Contact: Jaana Prall, pralljaana@gmail.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
