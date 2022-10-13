Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Ottobre 2022
GreenBroz Unveils Automated M+ Trimming System

13 ottobre 2022 | 19.01
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., the leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announced an updated version of its M+ Trimming System -- the first fully automated trimming system on the market. Designed to yield a better user experience and productivity, this powerful, intelligent solution combines the legendary Model M Dry Trimmer with the Rise Conveyor with intelligent controls to automate the movement of cannabis through the machine.

The M+ allows a precise processing rate of 30 pounds per hour. The system integrates several features to maximize the trimming process, including metered feeding of the Rise Conveyor, automatic doors for unloading the product, and programmable custom recipes for strains.

"This is the most hands-off trimmer we've ever produced. From its modular layout to an array of automatic features, the M+ loads itself, runs the desired recipe, and then unloads itself. It is designed with efficiency in mind," said Cullen Raichart, CEO of GreenBroz.

"These new M+ enhancements incorporate our engineering expertise and relentless drive for innovation with a focus on making scalable equipment that offers our clients the best possible solutions and the best ROI."

The M+ operates using GreenBroz's patented rolling blades that don't damage trichomes or over-trim flower. Human touchpoints are minimized, eliminating contamination risk and ensuring consistency. Made from surgical stainless steel and food-grade materials to prevent microbial growth, this machine reduces cleaning time and ensures it meets GMP standards.

Key Features:

The system has a modular design and can fit into any workspace. It can be combined with other GreenBroz equipment such as Precision Sorter or Model G Precision Grinder to create complete end-to-end solutions. 

"We understand the delicate nature of cannabis, and we also know that every cannabis processor should integrate automated systems post-harvest if they want to remain competitive. We've made it easy to build upon that efficiently as our customers grow their business and scale to meet demand." said Emily Adinolfi, GreenBroz Sales Director.

GreenBroz provides American-made automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering, and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps cultivators reach their own version of the American dream.

Contact:Kasia McBridekasia.m@greenbroz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918832/GreenBroz_M_Trimming_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbroz-unveils-automated-m-trimming-system-301648026.html

