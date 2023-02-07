Greganti, Sako mull projects to help Christians in Iraq

Iraq's Christians and possible collaboration on projects to help the religious minority were the focus of talks in Baghdad on Tuesday between Italy's ambassador Maurizio Greganti and the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, Louis Raphael Sako.

"Very warm meeting between Amb. #Greganti and His Beatitude Cardinal Louis Raphael #Sako...an opportunity for an interesting exchange of views on the situation of the Christian communities in Iraq and on possible joint cooperation projects," the embassy tweeted.

At the Synod of the Chaldean Church in Baghdad in August, Sako doubled down on a warning that Christians risk disappearing from Iraq as they continue to face hardship and discrimination.

Around 20 Christian families are leaving Iraq each month, according to Sako. Estimates of the number of Christians in Iraq vary, but there may now be as few as 200,000 compared with 1-2 million at the time of late dictator Saddam Hussein.