Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 19 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Variante Omicron, lockdown Olanda. Scienziati Gb: misure o crisi

00:03 Variante Omicron Italia, tamponi vaccinati e mascherine: ipotesi regole

21:43 Covid, Zangrillo: "Paranoia contagio creata dai media"

21:37 Asi, Cozzoli (Sport e Salute): "Facendo squadra lo sport potrà fare molto per Paese"

21:23 Asi, Barbaro: "L'asset del mondo dello sport deve diventare centrale per crescita"

21:22 Asi, tornano in presenza gli Oscar dello sport italiano

19:59 Variante Omicron Italia, governo studia stretta regole

19:54 Bologna-Juventus 0-2, bianconeri ok con Morata e Cuadrado

19:29 Variante Omicron, lockdown Olanda fino al 14 gennaio

19:14 Roma, troppa folla in centro: scatta la chiusura

18:36 Variante Omicron Italia, a Firenze 10 casi sospetti

18:35 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.368 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 18 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Grenada Appoints Justin Sun as WTO Ambassador to Power Local Economic Growth with Digital Technologies

19 dicembre 2021 | 07.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coindesk and Bloomberg, on December 17, the Grenada government officially appointed Justin Sun as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, authorizing him to represent Grenada at WTO meetings during his term of office. The report revealed that Justin Sun will play a pivotal role in promoting growth of the economy and international trade in Grenada and the Caribbean by introducing digital technology.

Justin Sun is recently visiting Grenada, Cuba, Barbados, among other countries. He has demonstrated full commitment to powering economic growth by leveraging digital technologies along with his years of experience in the digital world.

As an early comer and practitioner in the blockchain world, Justin Sun founded TRON, one of the top three public chains in the world, in 2018. TRON now boasts over 67 million users and a full-fledged ecosystem, establishing itself as a linchpin in the global blockchain industry.

In addition to the blockchain sphere, Justin is also a heavyweight in science and technology, art, venture capital investment, and charity work, etc. In 2019, he placed a record-breaking bid to win the lunch with Warren Buffett and interacted with Tesla's founder Elon Musk, among other industry pioneers on cutting-edge topics including technology and digital currency on social media platforms.

Grenada is situated to the south of the Caribbean, with agriculture and tourism as its mainstays. According to the Grenada government, the appointment of Justin Sun, a veteran in the digital field, as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, is conducive to the digitization of its trade, investment, and governance.

Media ContactName: Jessica ZHANGE-mail: jessica.zhang01@tron.network

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713078/photo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12445 en US Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA at WTO meetings as Ambassador as WTO WTO
Vedi anche
News to go
Variante Omicron, Oms: "Si diffonde più della Delta"
News to go
Manovra, Sbarra: "Serve coesione non conflitto sterile"
News to go
Terremoto, scossa in Lombardia
News to go
Partiti oggi primi Frecciarossa Parigi-Lione-Milano
News to go
Chris Noth accusato di violenza sessuale da due donne
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 17 dicembre
News to go
Covid Francia, Macron: "Non imporremo test da altri Paesi Ue"
News to go
Elezioni in Cile, domenica il ballottaggio
News to go
Eitan Biran, giudice nomina nuovo tutore esterno
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Covid Italia, Rt e incidenza: il report Iss
News to go
Papa festeggia gli 85 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza