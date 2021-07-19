Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:31
GrillEye® Max is the ultimate gadget that monitors your food and notifies you on your smartphone when its ready, wherever you are!

19 luglio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrillEye® by G&C, the manufacturer of the Top Grilling and Smoking thermometers, launches the first Instant, Ultra-Precise Smart Thermometer for your Grill or Smoker, worldwide.

Temperature determines the flavor, tenderness, moisture and safety of meat, and GrillEye® Max measures it in the most accurate way!

With GrillEye® Max, the user only needs to:

Once it has reached the desired temperature, it will send a notification informing the user that "Your food is waiting for you!", no matter how far away he or she is from the pit.

GrillEye® welcomes everybody around the globe to the world of Unattended Perfection, where everything is easy and delicious, allowing the user to save time and money every day.

This is GrillEye® Max, the device that allows everyone to prepare the best food for their beloved, without losing a moment with them.

GrillEye® Max sets New Standards in Thermometers as it is the first worldwide:

 It works with the GrillEye® Iris probes that are

With GrillEye® Max, there is no guessing. Food safety and superior taste come as a standard.

GrillEye® invites everybody, to the Live Presentation of how GrillEye® Max is set to provide a whole new Grilling & Smoking experience, held on July 26th. Live at grilleye.com

The time that the event will take place, is announced on grilleye.com based on the local time of the website visitor.

About GrillEye®

Here at GrillEye® we are passionate about making your life easier.

We constantly redefine innovation by developing pioneering, useful and easy to use products for people around the world.

Join us, and Grill towards the Future, today!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575932/GrillEye_Smart_Thermometer.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575933/GrillEye_Max_Burger.jpg   Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6JYmPj0ewU  

Contact:Isadora Fraserifraser@gcdis.com  +30 2108004995

GrillEye® Max

 

Take your Pulled Pork Burger to another level with GrillEye® Max

 

