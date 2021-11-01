Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:17 Clima, Draghi: "Con scontro non si ottiene nulla"

21:12 Sondaggi politici, Pd si avvicina a Fratelli d'Italia

21:07 Clima, Elisabetta in un videomessaggio: "Finito tempo parole"

20:54 Clima, India: "Emissioni zero entro 2070"

20:28 Clima, Draghi: "Io leader di qualcosa? Per carità"

20:13 Green pass e stato emergenza, Costa: "Proroga Riflessione più avanti"

20:00 Omicidio Ercolano, "raffica colpi da vicino: ragazzi uccisi senza scampo"

19:38 Genova, scritte con minacce di morte a Toti firmate 'P38'

19:23 Cadavere in auto a Torino, ucciso con un colpo alla testa

19:03 Smart working, parti sociali al tavolo con Orlando

18:52 Green pass, Di Maio: "Non è gioco ma unica soluzione, altrimenti si richiude"

18:20 Covid, oltre 5 milioni di morti nel mondo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Groundbreaking Dataset to Tackle Heart Disease

01 novembre 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- The Thrombosis Research Institute and Protodigm are building a comprehensive research-grade dataset, via the first purpose-designed prospective global patient cohort, with multiple incident cardiovascular presentation, utilizing an extended clinical follow-up, multi-omic analysis and longitudinal physiologic monitoring, to advance insights for precision-medicine development in the fight against cardiovascular disease

- Life Sciences companies are invited to join this collaborative global alliance

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protodigm today announced the initiation of a groundbreaking patient study to bring true precision-medicine to the fight against cardiovascular disease, in collaboration with the Thrombosis Research Institute (TRI).

 

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the world's most challenging global health burdens, despite decades of intensive, but traditional research. The next advances will come from the application of next-generation data science techniques, to the prospective collection and interrogation of data derived from a multi-dimensional, integrated global population of cardiovascular patients, followed over time.

"This project represents a unique opportunity to follow a diverse group of patients, derive novel insights, and meaningfully improve outcomes globally in cardiovascular disease," said Professor the Lord Kakkar, President of the Thrombosis Research Institute.

"Protodigm is deeply committed to applying leading-edge advances in data science and learning to accelerate insight-driven innovation. The collaboration with TRI provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate this concept. This project will shape the future of big data science for our industry," said Mike Rea, CEO of Protodigm.

Protodigm and TRI are inviting Biotech and Pharma companies to join a pre-competitive alliance with the opportunity to collaborate in an exciting global cardiovascular project. The study is expected to run for 4 years.

Companies interested in joining the alliance can contact Tara Raveendran at Protodigm.

About Protodigm:

Protodigm is a contract skunkworks company providing its clients an investigational body to invent and innovate new assets. Protodigm applies skunkworks techniques to drug development giving its clients all possible development options by generating hypotheses and supporting evidence. This approach breaks the industry mold because drug development is too often a high-risk, single-track process. If an asset fails, it can be devastating. With a skunkworks approach, assets can be developed with multiple parallel options in addition to its initially intended use, de-risking innovation, saving time, money, and effort.Learn more about Protodigm at www.protodigm.co.

Media contact:Scott StachowiakRusso Partners LLCScott@RussoPR.com  +1 (646) 942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1512148/Protodigm_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57747 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Groundbreaking dataset to dataset clinical follow up cardiovascular presentation
Vedi anche
News to go
Cop26, Draghi: "Cambiamento climatico si ripercuote su pace e sicurezza"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di domani 2 novembre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, Consiglio Stato respinge ricorso insegnanti
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Maltempo, allerta gialla in 10 Regioni
News to go
Agricoltura, crolla del 25% raccolto riso made in Italy
News to go
Halloween, Confesercenti: giro d'affari cala a 177 milioni
News to go
Clima, Greta Thunberg arriva Glasgow
News to go
G20 Roma, chiuso accordo finale
News to go
Revisione auto, aumenta costo dal 1° novembre
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, ecco regioni e province con incidenza più alta
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, bollettino 30 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza