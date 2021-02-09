Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:50
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil

09 febbraio 2021 | 01.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, one of the world's top inverter suppliers, ranked first among inverter brands for residential PV inverter shipment in Brazil according to latest Distributed Generation Photovoltaic Market report released by Greener - Brazilian research and consultancy company. In spite of the pandemic, Growatt made its way to the top in the second half of 2020 according to the report.

Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil

"We would like to thank all our partners for their contributions to this achievement in Brazil," said Lisa Zhang, Marketing Director at Growatt. Zhang also attributed the success to the company's significant increase of investments in Brazil in recent years. "Committed to the development of solar energy in Brazil, we have set up a technical support center in São Paulo and call center in Maringá and built a much stronger local team to provide outstanding customer service."

In 2019, the company partnered up with Aldo Solar, the largest PV distributor to promote its advanced PV solutions among the Brazilians. With its extensive distribution and service network in place, Growatt has achieved exponential growth in the distributed generation sector in Brazil. "At Growatt, we are customer-oriented. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and professional training in latest PV technologies, installation, monitoring, troubleshooting etc. In addition, our team has been working closely with our partners to develop products and solutions that meet the specific demands of the Brazilian market," added Zhang.

Growatt has added to its product offerings MAC 15-36KTL3-XL inverter that is tailored for three-phase solar PV application at 220V in Brazil. Besides, the company will launch a new generation single-phase inverter MIN 7-10KTL-X in the country later this year according to Zhang. "We'll continue to provide high quality products and services for the Brazilians and with such a comprehensive range of PV inverter solutions, we aim to become the No.1 inverter brand for distributed generation solar energy in Brazil."

About Growatt

Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 14 branches worldwide. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434621/1.jpg

in Evidenza