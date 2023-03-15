Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Growatt Expands Presence in Europe with Launch of UK Website

15 marzo 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt announced the debut of its UK website on March 15th, 2023, shortly after the launch of its German website, as part of its aim to expand its footprint in Europe. The new website will make it easier for UK customers to access Growatt's innovative portable power solutions, while also expanding Growatt's European market reach.

As the UK has experienced a significant rise in demand for clean energy over the past few years, users are increasingly seeking renewable energy storage solutions. INFINITY 1500 is designed to meet the users' growing power needs both indoors and outdoors. With a 1512Wh capacity and 2000W output, INFINITY 1500 solar generator can be used as a reliable backup power source on the move or at home, capturing endless green energy to alleviate today's growing energy stress.

"The UK's new energy sector is quickly expanding, and this is a great occasion for Growatt to demonstrate its strengths," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt's Vice President of Marketing, "We're planning to roll out more models to cater to different power scenarios or needs. A perfect renewable energy solution must go beyond a portable power station by effectively meeting different energy needs of an entire generation and genuinely providing solutions for users' power issues in various scenarios."

Overall, launching its solar solutions in Germany and UK is a significant milestone in Growatt's great green energy landscape in Europe. Recognized by European users, Growatt, which serves as a solar pioneer and regards the portable solar generator as an important part of its product line, will further expand the business territory and achieve a sustainable, zero-carbon goal through innovative technologies.

Growatt INFINITY 1500 will be available for purchase from Growatt's UK official website on March 15th.

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032380/Growatt_Expands_Presence_Europe_Launch_UK_Website.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growatt-expands-presence-in-europe-with-launch-of-uk-website-301771336.html

