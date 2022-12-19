Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:04 Decreto anti rave, Meloni: "Minacce a Bologna? Non ci lasciamo intimidire"

17:43 Felci, 'certificazioni risultato straordinario per l’amministrazione del Consiglio regionale'

17:41 Frattasi, 'prevenzione e trasparenza occupazione di amministratori pubblici'

17:40 Busia (Anac), 'corruzione male nascosto, prevenire essenziale, certificazione qualità in giusta direzione'

17:10 Freni (Certification Milano), 'primo consiglio certificato per prevenzione corruzione'

17:05 Argentina campione, Martinez spiega il gesto: "Ecco perché l'ho fatto"

16:59 Gas, accordo Ue sul tetto del prezzo a 180 euro

16:53 Ucraina-Russia, Putin pensava di conquistare Kiev in 13 ore: il retroscena

16:50 Consiglio regionale del Lazio ottiene certificazioni qualità e anticorruzione

16:47 Mutui, sarà più facile passare dal variabile al fisso. Ma non per tutti

16:36 Francia, Karim Benzema lascia la Nazionale: "La nostra storia finisce"

16:28 Incidenti lavoro, operaio 46 anni muore in cantiere edile a Marina di Massa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Growatt launches advanced battery globally for energy storage applications

19 dicembre 2022 | 15.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading distributed energy solution provider, Growatt has released the one-fits-all APX HV Battery with leading innovations in performance, operation, protection and installation.

Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. In addition, the innovation assures greater flexibility for installation and expansion with batteries of varied State of charge (SoC) and from different new batches, saving Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and supply chain costs eventually. It also features a redundancy design that prevents system shut-down from a defective pack.

"To ensure the ultimate safety of the APX HV battery system, we apply five levels of comprehensive protection in the product," said Lisa Zhang, vice president of marketing at Growatt. "Protections include the active Battery Management System (BMS) for each cell, the pack-level energy optimizer and built-in fire protection of aerosols for each module, an arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) and a replaceable fuse for the whole system." Regarding the system's reliability, APX HV Battery applies an IP66 rating of protection and smart self-heating technology to enable operation outdoors and at the lowest temperature of -10℃.

Its Plug-and-Play solution enables highly efficient installation, and APX HV battery also eliminates the pre-charging process, reducing efforts and time needed during parallel connection and maintenance to the greatest degree. When new battery packs are added, the APX HV system dynamically recognizes and upgrades the software automatically to the latest version for the previous batteries.

"With a maximum parallel expansion to 60kWh of electricity by two clusters, the one-fits-all battery is compatible with our single-phase, split-phase and three-phase Battery-Ready inverters, including MIN 2500-6000TL-XH, MIN 3000-11400TL-XH-US, MOD 3-10KTL3-XH for residential application, as well as our MID 12-30KTL3-XH inverters for commercial application," Zhang added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971225/Growatt_launches_advanced_battery_globally_energy_storage_applications.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growatt-launches-advanced-battery-globally-for-energy-storage-applications-301706151.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza energy solution provider storage Cina Shenzhen
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa incontra la Cgil: "Sindacato dia voce a chi non ha voce, fate rumore"
News to go
Mihajlovic, in migliaia per il commosso saluto a Sinisa
News to go
Tumori, nel 2022 in Italia stimati 390mila casi
Fiorello e le interviste del 'Belvo', Marracash diventa 'Marrapos'- Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa, in 161 salvati su barcone in avaria
News to go
Roma, usura ed estorsione ai Castelli: arrestate 8 persone
News to go
Manovra 2023, ministro Giorgetti presenta modifiche a testo
News to go
Qatargate, ecco le ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Martinez e quel gestaccio che offusca successo
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza